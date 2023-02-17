2023 NBA Anti-All-Stars: The dregs of the East

NBA

2023 NBA Anti-All-Stars: The dregs of the East

The NBA’s worst rotation players deserve to receive their dead flowers, too

By
DJ Dunson
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Image for article titled 2023 NBA Anti-All-Stars: The dregs of the East
Image: Getty Images

The NBA All-Star Game is an honor bestowed upon the most distinguished hoopers every season. Unfortunately, that’s not what we’re doing here. Their time will come. However, the NBA’s worst rotation players deserve to receive their dead flowers too. Stare into this dark void with me and commemorate the NBA players who’ve been generating negative plays for their respective (or former) squads all season. These are the players fans wish their teams would load manage.

We couldn’t forget about the Eastern Conference and its non-stars. With the All-Star Game taking place in Utah this year, the Eastern Conference gets to host the scrimmage and they chose New York City. But Madison Square Garden is booked for an event customers are actually paying to see and the league has a limited budget to entice fans to show up for this, so the event has been moved to a Queens YMCA. It only has enough space for a full-court run on one of its side courts, but let’s dive into the Eastern Conference lineup.

Let’s start with the frontcourt.

*Stats through Feb. 14

Advertisement

2 / 14

R.J. Barrett

R.J. Barrett

Image for article titled 2023 NBA Anti-All-Stars: The dregs of the East
Image: Getty Images

New York’s 2019 first-rounder may be a surprising addition, but not if you’ve been following closely. The first Knicks first-rounder since Charlie Ward to sign an extension with the ‘Bockers has retreated two steps back this season. His assist-turnover ratio is among the worst in the league and is somehow lower than former Duke teammate Cam Reddish’s. Barrett also has the team’s second-worst defensive rating as the Knicks are outscored by 10.8 points per 100 possessions with Barrett in the lineup. Now in his fourth year, an all-bloodshot red shooting chart has become synonymous with Barrett. It’s not hard not to jump to conclusions about yet another calamitous franchise cornerstone.

Advertisement

3 / 14

Will Barton

Will Barton

Image for article titled 2023 NBA Anti-All-Stars: The dregs of the East
Image: Getty Images

If you examine his career outside of the Nikola Jokic ecosystem, he belongs on the pine. One of the great testaments to Jokic’s gravity belt is that he made Will Barton look like a viable starting small forward. In his first season with Washington, Barton has reverted back to his pre-Nuggets form. He’s one of the least efficient scorers in the league, shooting at a 37 percent clip, and ranks 349th out of 350 players in FiveThirtyEight’s defensive RAPTOR.

Advertisement

4 / 14

Ben Simmons

Ben Simmons

Image for article titled 2023 NBA Anti-All-Stars: The dregs of the East
Image: Getty Images

Basketball’s Jay Cutler has always played like the rim gives him trypophobia, but his apathy for basketball has only deepened since he left Philly. In the first half of an emotional rendezvous with his former team on Jan. 27, he attempted just one shot — a miss. Then, he was benched for the majority of the fourth quarter in favor of a floor-spacing Joe Harris and velcro defender Royce O’Neale. Simmons’ defense has value, but he’s been downright unplayable in close contests. In clutch situations, he has the worst plus-minus on the roster and there was a 12-game stretch where he couldn’t make a free throw. Even after the Nets recycled Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant for 40 cents on the dollar’s worth of talent and assets, Simmons can’t buy playing time.

Advertisement

5 / 14

Cam Reddish

Cam Reddish

Image for article titled 2023 NBA Anti-All-Stars: The dregs of the East
Image: Getty Images

I’m counting him as an Eastern Conference All-Star because he’s only been a Trail Blazer for a week. The underground Reddish cult has been telling me he’s an All-Star for years. The underlying facts say otherwise. He’s the LeBron James of the Anti-All-Stars. A perennial defensive sieve who’s touted as an ice-in-his-veins shooter, he’s a tease who fires away below the league average from the field and from distance. Name a thing he does well besides selling teams on unrealized potential.

Advertisement

6 / 14

Kevin Love

Kevin Love

Image for article titled 2023 NBA Anti-All-Stars: The dregs of the East
Image: Getty Images

Kevin Love is a pom-pom sideline guy now. He’s a bench mascot who moves like a glacier, records a few screen assists here and there, draws charges at a prolific rate, but doesn’t move his feet well and he’s a net-negative on a team that suddenly has title aspirations. J.B. Bickerstaff recently cut him out of the rotation after he averaged around 20 minutes a game. Now, Love and the Cavs are finalizing a buyout. It’s hard to believe he’s three weeks younger than Kevin Durant.

Advertisement

7 / 14

Jalen Smith

Jalen Smith

Image for article titled 2023 NBA Anti-All-Stars: The dregs of the East
Image: Getty Images

The Pacers’ 6-foot-9 cut of marble began the season as Indiana’s starting power forward, but has since been bounced to second-team center. That’s partially due to the fact that he is knocking down fewer than 28 percent of his attempts when he’s not stepping inside as the worst mid-range shooter in the entire league. You’d hope Smith would provide some unique value as a paint protector or rim defender. Smith began the season as Indiana’s starting small forward, but has since been bounced to second-team center.

Now to the Eastern Conference guards

Advertisement

8 / 14

Kyle Lowry

Kyle Lowry

Image for article titled 2023 NBA Anti-All-Stars: The dregs of the East
Image: Getty Images

Lowry barely edged out his former Raptors backcourt mate Fred Van Vleet for the final spot on the Anti-All-Star Team. He’s also the reverse Flash. As one of the slowest guards in the league, he’s regressed into a low PER, high-usage offensive initiator and his conditioning has him choking on tailpipe smoke from quicker playmakers too often defensively. Maybe he’s saving his legs for the stretch run, but through February he’s been a pickup truck in a Formula 1 race.

Advertisement

9 / 14

Killian Hayes

Killian Hayes

Image for article titled 2023 NBA Anti-All-Stars: The dregs of the East
Image: Getty Images

Find me a spot on the floor he’s actually accurate from. In the absence of Cade Cunningham, Detroit has invested in Hayes and he’s helped chugged their tank along. The Pistons’ soul-sucking League “pass on this” offense is significantly better when he’s off the floor. The crazy thing is that this has been the breakout year of his impotent career.

Advertisement

10 / 14

Jalen Suggs

Jalen Suggs

Image for article titled 2023 NBA Anti-All-Stars: The dregs of the East
Image: Getty Images

Suggs has been replaced by a former draft bust Markelle Fultz in Orlando’s starting lineup. His hustle and basketball IQ are nice, but he crashes around on the offensive end like a newborn trying to figure out its first steps. His finishing ability is inadequate for one of the least reliable shooters from distance and he’s a drag on the offense, which is the opposite of what you want out of your primary ball handler.

Advertisement

11 / 14

Chris Duarte

Chris Duarte

Image for article titled 2023 NBA Anti-All-Stars: The dregs of the East
Image: Getty Images

A year after bursting out of nowhere, Duarte’s fallen off a cliff while the Pacers have risen from the depths of the East. In the midst of their breakout season, Duarte has dropped the ball in his second year and he’s already 25, which makes his sophomore slump even more concerning.

Advertisement

12 / 14

Caris Levert

Caris Levert

Image for article titled 2023 NBA Anti-All-Stars: The dregs of the East
Image: Getty Images

Levert has been shuffled in and out of the starting small forward slot all season Levert has been pressed into the starting lineup for half of the regular season due to injuries, but he’s looked even more out of his depth than usual. You’d think the added attention on Donovan Mitchell and others would free him up to do more than hit career lows in scoring efficiency on a team where he’s been forced to give up his point-forward responsibilities. He’s lost in a maze with Cleveland searching for a role and that existential battle has led him to his greatest struggle season yet.

Advertisement

13 / 14

Eastern Conference Coach: Wes Unseld Jr.

Eastern Conference Coach: Wes Unseld Jr.

Image for article titled 2023 NBA Anti-All-Stars: The dregs of the East
Image: Getty Images

Unseld’s rotations have been baffling since his stint began in 2021 and he gets to carry that over to the smallest stage under the dimmest lights. Get ready for him trotting out Kevin Love when they need to stop a Western Conference low-star on a heater or him inserting Ben Simmons with Chris Duarte inbounding when the East needs three points on a possession in the final minute. This is possibly the culmination of his head coaching career.

Advertisement

14 / 14