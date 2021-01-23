NBA Daily Fantasy: Don’t listen to Shaq, Donovan Mitchell deserves his due

Elites - Nah

Image : Getty Images

👎 James Harden, PG/SG, Brooklyn Nets

Yahoo: $54 | DraftKings: $10,500 | FanDuel: $10,200

Instead of picking on Anthony Davis, who underwhelmed again (fantasy-wise), let’s head to Brooklyn, who is coming off back-to-back losses to the Cleveland Cavaliers. This has nothing to do with Harden’s performances or fit in Brooklyn so far as much as it is his price tag; and the fact that an aforementioned Mitchell or fellow two-guard Zach LaVine are perfectly viable alternatives. Harden’s the designated playmaker on the Brooklyn squad, which has never been Kyrie Irving’s calling-card. Irving’s a shot creator extraordinaire, but Harden will touch 10 or more assists on many occasions. Irving’s only done that four times since joining the Nets, and seldom did so beforehand.

Even so, Harden has been shooting far less in his early Brooklyn days (he only shot 6-of-14 last night in Cleveland). It doesn’t appear we’ll get Houston Harden in the immediate, and we probably shouldn’t ever again from a basketball standpoint, at least. But for fantasy, his price needs to drop before we’re comfortable spending the huge dollars on him over Doncic, Jokic, Embiid, or even Kevin Durant on his same team. Harden faces the Miami Heat tonight, which may even serve Irving (value-wise) more than it does for him.