NBA Daily Fantasy: Of all the great center options tonight, who will provide the best value?

Fuck It

Image : Getty Images

Kendrick Nunn, PG/SG, Miami Heat

Yahoo: $12 │ DraftKings: $4,000 │ FanDuel: $5,500

As someone who watches a lot of Heat games, Nunn’s struggles since the bubble have been confounding. He hasn’t been the same since his near Rookie of the Year self, and it’s worth noting that he did contract COVID before entering The Bubble late, which may have impacted his showing at the time. This season, he’s struggled to earn rotation minutes even as the Heat’s roster has been depleted and shuffled from game-to-game amid a COVID outbreak, plus injuries to Butler, and now, Tyler Herro. Herro is questionable with a neck injury on Wednesday and has missed two straight games. If if if Herro is out, Nunn is worth a shot, and the reason is simple.

At some point, Gabe Vincent beat out Nunn for minutes, which flipped on Monday as Nunn emerged for 18 points of 8-of-15 shooting, while also recording five rebounds, three assists, two steals, and a block. Don’t expect the defensive numbers to carry, but Nunn did earn a season-best 34 minutes in what became his best fantasy showing of the season. Great upside at his price if Herro is out. With fringe guys, Erik Spoelstra could be unpredictable with his rotations, primarily as the Heat still seeks answers without Butler. If Nunn scares you, consider Dae’Sean Tate, who has filled in admirably (fantasy-wise) for the injured John Wall down in Houston.