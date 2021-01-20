NBA Daily Fantasy: Of all the great center options tonight, who will provide the best value?

The day is finally here. The day of change. The day of a new beginning. The day the franchise enters a new realm. The day we could finally experience new heights. A fresh start. A clean slate. A new vision.
Elites - Yah
👍 Nikola Vucevic, C, Orlando Magic
Yahoo: $41 │DraftKings: $8,600 │FanDuel: $9,900
Joel Embiid, Andre Drummond, Bam Adebayo, and Christian Wood are all excellent choices at center tonight, and you could even play one of them with Vucevic. Quietly, the one-time all-star, has been one of the league’s most productive centers.The 7-foot sniper is averaging 23 points, 11 rebounds, 3.5 assists, and 1.3 steals while shooting 52 percent from the field, 42.5 percent from three and 82 percent on free throws.
He’s also at a career-best 26 points per-36 minutes, and tonight, he has a very favorable match-up against the Karl-Anthony Towns-less (COVID) Minnesota Timberwolves, who are one of the league’s worst defensive teams regardless of who’s on the floor.
Other reliable elites: Luka Doncic, Domatas Sabonis, all of the centers mentioned above, and any of the Brooklyn Nets’ big three. (Kevin Durant and James Harden are probably better than Kyrie Irving for fantasy purposes tonight, of course.)
Elites - Nah
👎 Kawhi Leonard, SF, Los Angeles Clippers
Yahoo: $45 │DraftKings: $9,400 │FanDuel: $9,100
At 24.3 points, 5.9 assists, 5.1 rebounds, and 1.8 steals per game, Leonard is playing quite well this season. He’s even shooting nearly 50 percent from the field, over 43 percent from three, and about 88 percent on free throws. But in fantasy, his price tag is substantially higher than DeMar DeRozan and Jerami Grant, who are consistently near the Klaw’s production, regardless of your app of choice. Total fantasy points per game are still Leonard’s advantage, but when weighing value, DeRozan and Grant are better options considering what you could put the remaining dollars toward. A bit further down at small forward, even from DeRozan and Grant, Victor Oladipo has been on a tear and should shine on his new Houston Rockets team without John Wall tonight. Leonard’s also been outplayed by teammate Paul George at times this season, who is also a better value option with SF eligibility depending on where you play.
Sleepers
😴 OG Anunoby, SF, Toronto Raptors
Yahoo: $19 │ DraftKings: $5,900 │ FanDuel: $6,000
And even further down, you’ll find former Leonard teammate OG Anunoby, who is emerging for the underperforming Raptors of Tamparonto (or Torampa). The fourth-year forward is on his best fantasy stretch of the season, landing around 30 fantasy points for four straight games. During said run, Anunoby has been at 15.5 points, 6.3 rebounds, 2.5 steals, and 0.8 blocks per game. The Raptors have the Miami Heat tonight, who are still without Jimmy Butler, and haven’t been able to establish any rhythm this season as a result.
Other sleepers of note: Both Duncan Robinson and Goran Dragic of the Heat, Patrick Beverley of the Clippers, and Enes Kanter of the Blazers.
Fuck It
Kendrick Nunn, PG/SG, Miami Heat
Yahoo: $12 │ DraftKings: $4,000 │ FanDuel: $5,500
As someone who watches a lot of Heat games, Nunn’s struggles since the bubble have been confounding. He hasn’t been the same since his near Rookie of the Year self, and it’s worth noting that he did contract COVID before entering The Bubble late, which may have impacted his showing at the time. This season, he’s struggled to earn rotation minutes even as the Heat’s roster has been depleted and shuffled from game-to-game amid a COVID outbreak, plus injuries to Butler, and now, Tyler Herro. Herro is questionable with a neck injury on Wednesday and has missed two straight games. If if if Herro is out, Nunn is worth a shot, and the reason is simple.
At some point, Gabe Vincent beat out Nunn for minutes, which flipped on Monday as Nunn emerged for 18 points of 8-of-15 shooting, while also recording five rebounds, three assists, two steals, and a block. Don’t expect the defensive numbers to carry, but Nunn did earn a season-best 34 minutes in what became his best fantasy showing of the season. Great upside at his price if Herro is out. With fringe guys, Erik Spoelstra could be unpredictable with his rotations, primarily as the Heat still seeks answers without Butler. If Nunn scares you, consider Dae’Sean Tate, who has filled in admirably (fantasy-wise) for the injured John Wall down in Houston.