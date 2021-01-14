NBA Daily Fantasy: Someone’s gotta score for the Houston Rockets tonight

I’ve never smoked crack before, but the rush of an NBA transaction probably brings me closer to that feeling than the Houston Rockets were to making any of their 27 straight threes to end that infamous game 7. That James Harden trade … man, hopefully, we could actually get through this season.

In any event, the slate is late for Thursday night, but fear not, we’re all in this together. If you do play James Harden tonight, who is still eligible on Yahoo, see yourself out. Don’t burn money. Don’t do crack either.

