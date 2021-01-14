NBA Daily Fantasy: Someone’s gotta score for the Houston Rockets tonight

Bryan Fonseca
I’ve never smoked crack before, but the rush of an NBA transaction probably brings me closer to that feeling than the Houston Rockets were to making any of their 27 straight threes to end that infamous game 7. That James Harden trade … man, hopefully, we could actually get through this season.

In any event, the slate is late for Thursday night, but fear not, we’re all in this together. If you do play James Harden tonight, who is still eligible on Yahoo, see yourself out. Don’t burn money. Don’t do crack either.

Elites - Yah

Image: Getty Images

👍 Nikola Jokic, C, Denver Nuggets

Yahoo: $52

DraftKings: $11,000

FanDuel: $11,200

He’s still the surest bet in fantasy anytime he’s on the ledger, he’ll oppose the Golden State Warriors, and he’s averaging a triple-double without teammates clearing for him to grab rebounds. Nikola Jokic is the best white fantasy basketball player since himself, and only himself, and is averaging over 50 fantasy points per game almost no matter what site you use. He’s even closer to 60 on Yahoo. If anyone deserves your money tonight, it’s him. You could also thank Jamal Murray for going back to being his pre-bubble self and regularly giving out 19-2-2 lines. We’ll take the Jokic points. If you don’t play Jokic for whatever reason, just sober up and reconsider. Domatas Sabonis is also great, a less dominant white guy, but splendid nonetheless.

Elites - Nah

Image: Getty Images

👎 Ben Simmons, PG/SF, Philadelphia 76ers

Yahoo: $36

DraftKings: $8,700

FanDuel: $8,200

The elites are mostly justifiable tonight, but I must pick one to steer clear from, and tonight it’s Ben Simmons. The former-almost Houston Rocket has slowed down slightly after a quick start, and only sits at 16 points, 14 assists, and 10 rebounds over his last two games. I don’t know if Joel Embiid will get 84 Yahoo fantasy points (thank you again!) but expect the big man to be the primary beneficiary of a weakened Miami Heat roster once more. Instead of Simmons, consider Malcolm Brogdon, CJ McCollum, Tyler Herro, DeJounte Murray, or LaMelo Ball. Maybe even two of them.

Sleepers

Image: Getty Images

😴 Precious Achiuwa, PF/SF, Miami Heat

Yahoo: $13

DraftKings: $4,400

FanDuel: $4,100

Speaking of that diminished Miami roster, Precious Achuiwa is primed for another standout showing for the shorthanded Heat. The 2020 first-round pick recorded 17 points and 13 rebounds in his first career start, which has an overtime loss to the Sixers. Achiuwa logged over 35 minutes in the game, but will probably at least see the 30-mark in regulation. In limited time while the Heat were closer to full strength, Achiuwa had already been productive, nearing eight points and five rebounds per game in over 15 minutes per contest. Run it back with this former Memphis Tiger. Other sleepers: his teammate Gabe Vincent, and his other teammate Kelly Olynyk. Other sleepers, albeit slightly more expensive ones, include Myles Turner, Keldon Johnson, and … Andrew Wiggins, whom we may revisit next week.

Fuck It

Image: AP

🙏 Ben McLemore, SG, Houston Rockets

Yahoo: $10

DraftKings: $3,400

FanDuel: $3,700

Harden is gone, John Wall is out, Danuel House is inactive, Eric Gordon is a game-time decision, Chris Clemons is done for the season, and Victor Oladipo, Dante Exum, and Rodions Kurucs just got moved there, meaning they won’t play tonight.

Basically, the Rockets are left with Christian Wood, DeMarcus Cousins, and dudes. Whole lotta dudes. Of all the dudes, Ben McLemore probably offers you the best chance of anyone having a big night, including PJ Tucker, who isn’t really a fantasy legend by any means. McLemore has only played three games this season but is averaging 23.5 points per 36 minutes. That’s good enough for me, because at the end of the night, someones gotta get these buckets. Keep his teammates Sterling Brown, David Nwaba, and Jae’Sean Tate in mind, too, while you’re at it.

