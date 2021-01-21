NBA Daily Fantasy: Steph Curry will save you on this limited game-night

Fuck It

Eric Paschall, SF, Golden State Warriors

I admittedly expected Eric Paschall to play more of a significant role on the Warriors this season, but that was prior to the decision to acquire Kelly Oubre. Paschall’s only averaging about 20 minutes per game after earning All-Rookie First-Team honors one season ago. The Warriors are clearly better now, which serves as the leading factor, but Paschall has scored efficiently in his limited role. The second-year swingman sits at 11.9 points per game, but has exceeded his 2019-20 per-36 scoring tally by over four points. Because of his role, his output is difficult to project on a nightly basis, but his shooting line of 52-35-80 should land him more minutes if performances like his 19 points in 19 minutes (not the only time he’s done something in that vein this season) against the Lakers three nights ago become more constant. Given where he sits in fantasy lure, he’s a great shot to just say “Fuck it” and play. Why not? Just to say

