NBA Daily Fantasy: Steph Curry will save you on this limited game-night

Much like a couple of nights ago, the slate tonight is thinner than your life-span when flying an airplane in Grand Theft Auto V. Seriously, even nearly eight years later I still can’t get the hang of it. Sucks when virtual condos just get in your way sometimes.
Anywho, there are only three NBA games tonight. That’s lighter than usual even for a Thursday, but we all know of the COVID variable that’s impacted the season, as well as all of us so far. Here’s to hoping vaccines come soon so we could, among other things, stop trying to fly planes in GTA. We begin in The Bay Area.