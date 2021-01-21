NBA Daily Fantasy: Steph Curry will save you on this limited game-night

NBA Daily Fantasy: Steph Curry will save you on this limited game-night

Image: Getty Images

Much like a couple of nights ago, the slate tonight is thinner than your life-span when flying an airplane in Grand Theft Auto V. Seriously, even nearly eight years later I still can’t get the hang of it. Sucks when virtual condos just get in your way sometimes.

Anywho, there are only three NBA games tonight. That’s lighter than usual even for a Thursday, but we all know of the COVID variable that’s impacted the season, as well as all of us so far. Here’s to hoping vaccines come soon so we could, among other things, stop trying to fly planes in GTA. We begin in The Bay Area.

Image: Getty Images

👍 Steph Curry, PG, Golden State Warriors

Yahoo: $46 | DraftKings: $9,600 | FanDuel: $9,800

This might be Chef Curry’s first mention in our DFS series, and it’s well warranted, along with being overdue. The former two-time MVP faces the New York Knicks, who are actually first in opposition points allowed, seventh in defensive rating, and dead-last in pace, all of which typically bodes for a stay away. However, Curry’s been one of the most reliable fantasy guards this season and is by far the best point guard option tonight, even if his steep price tag could make it difficult to pair him with other elites. Curry’s averaging over 28-6-5 in points, assists, and rebounds, and he’s only shooting 45 percent from the field and 37 percent from three, both of which would be career lows for him, if you disregard last season’s five appearances. Translation: Curry should only get better from here percentage-wise, making him a generally good bet moving forward. And we know he tends to light up the Knicks. If you could, pair him with Julius Randle, who is the most trustworthy power forward in fantasy basketball right now outside of Giannis Antetokounmpo. And yes, that includes Anthony Davis, who has had higher highs but is more of a rollercoaster gamble. Expensive, too.

Image: Getty Images

👎 Anthony Davis, PF, Los Angeles Lakers

Yahoo: $46 | DraftKings: $9,400 | FanDuel: $10,000

Matter of fact, let’s discuss Davis, who, again, is a game-time decision tonight (right ankle). Using Yahoo metrics as a guide, Davis’ last four games, from most to least recent, are as follows, in terms of fantasy points: 61.9, 49.7, 27.9, 49.0. The above mentioned Randle, who is still cheaper? 42.9, 46.4, 43.2, 49.9. Randle’s only netted under 35 fantasy points once this season, while Davis has been there on three occasions. Randle’s just been steadier, and if not for defensive stats, he’d be outsourcing Davis outright for the season, which he nearly is anyone. Above both of them sits Giannis, and right below is Zion Williamson. There’s better around Davis, though; his upside is obviously tantalizing. He just hasn’t made the offensive jump we’ve anticipated yet. Tonight he’ll face the Milwaukee Bucks, which is another reason to go in a different direction.

Image: Getty Images

😴 Jordan Clarkson, SG, Utah Jazz

Yahoo: $20 | DraftKings: $6,100 | FanDuel: $6,300

For someone who developed a slight reputation of being inconsistent, Clarkson’s been a steady contributor and fantasy favorite in his range, which is hard to find among scoring-minded guards. Clarkson’s 17.6 points per game (and nearly 25 points per 36 minutes) have him as an early Sixth Man of the Year favorite, with a shooting line of 49-43-94 (about 95!!) for the Jazz. He’s also rebounding now, pulling down a career-best 4.7 boards per outing, also dishing out 2.1 assists per game. The 6-foot-4 combo guard faces the New Orleans Pelicans tonight.

Image: Getty Images

🤷🏽‍♂️ Eric Paschall, SF, Golden State Warriors

Yahoo: $12 | DraftKings: $4,600 | FanDuel: $4,200

I admittedly expected Eric Paschall to play more of a significant role on the Warriors this season, but that was prior to the decision to acquire Kelly Oubre. Paschall’s only averaging about 20 minutes per game after earning All-Rookie First-Team honors one season ago. The Warriors are clearly better now, which serves as the leading factor, but Paschall has scored efficiently in his limited role. The second-year swingman sits at 11.9 points per game, but has exceeded his 2019-20 per-36 scoring tally by over four points. Because of his role, his output is difficult to project on a nightly basis, but his shooting line of 52-35-80 should land him more minutes if performances like his 19 points in 19 minutes (not the only time he’s done something in that vein this season) against the Lakers three nights ago become more constant. Given where he sits in fantasy lure, he’s a great shot to just say “Fuck it” and play. Why not? Just to say

Others to consider in this specific category? Bojan Bogdanovic, and either Elfrid Payton or Immanuel Quickley.

