NBA Daily Fantasy: Who to watch for on a loaded MLK Day slate

Elites - Yahs

Image : Getty Images

👍 Kevin Durant, PF, Brooklyn Nets

Yahoo: $48 │DraftKings: $10,100 │FanDuel: $10,500

We got a glimpse of what Kevin Durant reuniting with James Harden will look like in Brooklyn. We don’t know if this promising start will end like that weird-ass transition from Panda to close Father Stretch My Hands Pt. 2, but we’re in the honeymoon phase nonetheless. Durant dropped 42 points, and Harden had a triple-double. Harden is extremely expensive at shooting guard, so opting for Durant as the less-reliable power forward spot is ideal against Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks tonight. He’s beginning to get very expensive, but for justifiable reasons, because the Slim Reaper is seemingly back to his pre-ruptured Achilles form. Will that remain all season? Who knows. Enjoy it, however long it lasts.

Elsewhere on the elite tier: Damian Lillard is without C.J. McCollum against the San Antonio Spurs. Julius Randle is still goin’ crazy and really has only disappointed one time this season. And Trae Young has dropped to reasonable amounts of a favorable match-up opposite of the Minnesota Timberwolves. Haven’t been a Young guy this season, but he could explode here.