NBA Daily Fantasy: Why would you not play Kevin Durant? And is the debuting Kristaps Porzingis worth a look?

We’ll have to wait and see how he feels in March or so, but so far, Kevin Durant’s been an MVP candidate. Did you see him last night against the Denver Nuggets? And people think the Nets will drop off without Kyrie Irving. Pffft. The Slim Reaper won’t let that happen. Let’s stay in Brooklyn for the beginning of tonight’s picks. Hopefully, none of these games get canceled like the Atlanta/Phoenix tilt before y’all can make changes.
Tier 1: Elites
Yah: Kevin Durant, PF/SF, Brooklyn Nets
Yahoo: $45
DraftKings: $9,400
FanDuel: $10,100
He’s active for this back-to-back, he’s been unstoppable, and he’s playing the New York Knicks, whom I’m certain he wants to provide a little ... extra ... to, regardless of whether he’d admit it or not. Durant is coming off another neat triple-double of 36 points, 13 assists and nine rebounds in last night’s win over the Nuggets. The near 7-footer has consistently been a fantasy must-play in a loaded position because of his reliability. And he’s still cheaper than Giannis Antetokounmpo (And Anthony Davis on Yahoo, too).
On the flipside, Julius Randle finally cooled off last time out after his hot start, but is a decent alternative to Durant as the two go head-to-head tonight.
Tier 1: Elites
Nah: Damian Lillard, PG, Portland Trail Blazers
Yahoo: $47
DraftKings: $9,500
FanDuel: $9,200
He’s arguably my favorite player in the league to watch, but Damian Lillard’s price tags are still too steep given his actual production so far. Lillard hasn’t been bad by any means, but by his lofty standards? He hasn’t provided great return for his steep fantasy value. Lillard’s actually been outscored and outperformed by backcourt mate CJ McCollum, who remains considerably cheaper on Yahoo and DraftKings, but is the same price on FanDuel. McCollum has been the better play here.
At point guard, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has been nearly as good fantasy wise, and is cheaper than Lillard on all forums. There’s a $15 gap between the two on Yahoo, and they’re also separated by nearly $2,000 on DraftKings. We know Lillard is more than capable of going off, and may tonight against the Sacramento Kings, but should your big dollars go to him over LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Anthony Davis, and or Kawhi Leonard tonight? Lillard will get it together (by his standards), but hold off for now.
Tier 2: Sleepers
Yah: Dillon Brooks, SG/SF, Memphis Grizzlies
Yahoo: $22
DraftKings: $6,600
FanDuel: $6,300
Brooks has been quite good all-season long, even before Ja Morant’s injury. Brooks has become a more attractive fantasy play in the star point guard’s absence, but is still a friendly option at a volatile position and range. Brooks gives you over 17 points, over four rebounds, and three assists per game, with nearly two steals per contest. He’s also playing the Minnesota Timberwolves, who can’t guard 81.6 percent of people reading this. Bet on Brooks tonight. Otherwise, Tyrese Haliburton, Bobby Portis, and Mikal Bridges work here.
Tier 3: Fuck It
Kristaps Porzingis, PF/C, Dallas Mavericks
Yahoo: $23
DraftKings: $8,400
FanDuel: $8,000
During COVID, you don’t want to be at the supermarket touching too much shit. You go in, you look for some good apples, but then feel a bump. Six bumpy apples later, you finally settle on one, even though there’s a little wormhole on the right side. You figure you’ll get over it, but regret it as soon as you try eating it that night. You reach for lemons, some better than others, and the one you like has an extra nipple on the bottom left, so you drop it to touch another one that’s only 65 percent good. You’re physically feeling all this bullshit, and the returns have been very minimal while risking yourself during a pandemic. That’s what it’s been like trying to get quality power forward play at this dollar amount.
Porzingis is probable to make his season debut (knee) in the Dallas Mavericks encounter with the Charlotte Hornets. Let’s give KP a shot here if he’s active, even though he’ll be limited. (I’d refrain from this on DraftKings and FanDuel, though, because why the hell is he so expensive right away???) Other options to just say “fuck it” and play on a whim? Immanuel Quickley, Carmelo Anthony, and Bruce Brown. If you’re feeling really ballsy, Obi Toppin returns tonight, too.
