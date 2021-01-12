NBA Daily Fantasy: Will Tyler Herro take advantage of a depleted Heat roster?

NBA Daily Fantasy: Will Tyler Herro take advantage of a depleted Heat roster?

Bryan Fonseca
We’re beginning to see actual cancellations, so bet carefully. FanDuel didn’t even list the Philadelphia 76ers versus Miami Heat game but fret not. Two of today’s choices come from that game, but alternatives will be provided for FD players. You’ll be missing out, though!

In this climate, the most careful thing you could do is not bet at all. But if you made it here, you know you want to. It’s just a couple of dollars, you junkie. We support your habitual need for competition. Just, again, be careful. Or, whatever, don’t.

Tier 1: Elites

Yah: Joel Embiid, C, Philadelphia 76ers

Image: Getty Images

Yahoo: $48

DraftKings: $9,700

FanDuel: (Not listed, Nikola Jokic is $11,400)

If this game remains, Joel Embiid is back tonight, and he’ll face a Heat team without Bam Adebayo, Jimmy Butler, Goran Dragic, Moe Harkless, Avery Bradley, KZ Okpala, Udonis Haslem, and Kendrick Nunn. Embiid may also be without Ben Simmons, who, as of this writing, is a game-time decision. Meyers Leonard, Kelly Olynyk, Precious Achiuwa, and Chris Silva will have to stand in front of Embiid all night, unfortunately for them. Other elites to consider, especially since Philly versus Miami isn’t on FanDuel’s main slate: Kevin Durant, who will be without Kyrie Irving by his side against the Denver Nuggets. Nets big Jarrett Allen is a good sleeper center option otherwise, along with fellow Texan Myles Turner, whose Indiana Pacers will face the Golden State Warriors. Nikola Jokic is pricier but has always been worth it this season.

Nah: James Harden, SG, Houston Rockets

Image: Getty Images

Yahoo: $54

DraftKings: $10,800

FanDuel: $10,400

Tonight’s most expensive fantasy guard option has quietly toned down the offensive aggression over his last four games, hoisting only 58 shot attempts (and making only 23) during that stretch. The assists numbers are up to 11.0 per game this season, but with Embiid against a shorthanded Heat team and Durant against the defensively challenged Nuggets, does Harden deserve your money tonight against the Los Angeles Lakers? LeBron James and Anthony Davis are both game-time decisions, which could alter things to some degree, but both sitting out is hard to believe as of right now.

Tier 2: Sleepers

Yah: Keldon Johnson, SF/PF, San Antonio Spurs

Image: Getty Images

Yahoo: $22

DraftKings: $6,200

FanDuel: $6,600

Time to get back on the Keldon Johnson bandwagon. The young Spur will be without DeMar DeRozan tonight, opening things up for another quality performance. Last time out, Johnson only shot 1-for-6 from the floor but still recorded seven rebounds, three blocks, and one assist, at least partially salvaging his overall fantasy output. It was also the second night of a back-to-back led by 17 points, nine boards, and four assists against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Johnson is averaging 13.1 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 2.5 assists in over 31 minutes per game, thriving in his combo role in the Spurs small-ball lineup. The Kentucky alum also has a favorable match-up tonight in Oklahoma City. Other sleepers to eye: Tyrese Maxey, Hamidou Diallo, and Justin Holiday.

Tier 3: Fuck It

Tyler Herro, PG/SG, Miami Heat

Image: Getty Images

Yahoo: $22

DraftKings: $6,700

FanDuel: (Not listed, see below for other options)

Who else do you expect to go crazy in the absence of half the Heat roster? Jack Harlow didn’t rap about Gabe Vincent, with all due respect. Herro is affordable tonight, and if there were ever a team to jump on the low price tag, it’s now, even if Simmons is active. Think about it, even if Herro shoots 8-for-24, he may end up with over 20 points given three-pointers and free throws. And this season, he’s pulling down about seven rebounds and dishing out four assists per game. He usually wouldn’t shoot that much, but he has to now! In fact, without most of the roster, Herro may need to place a stranglehold on rebounding responsibilities as well, making him a double-double candidate from the guard spot. Even if he struggles, you should get more than your money’s worth. Either way, expect a reward.

