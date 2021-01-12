NBA Daily Fantasy: Will Tyler Herro take advantage of a depleted Heat roster?

We’re beginning to see actual cancellations, so bet carefully. FanDuel didn’t even list the Philadelphia 76ers versus Miami Heat game but fret not. Two of today’s choices come from that game, but alternatives will be provided for FD players. You’ll be missing out, though!



In this climate, the most careful thing you could do is not bet at all. But if you made it here, you know you want to. It’s just a couple of dollars, you junkie. We support your habitual need for competition. Just, again, be careful. Or, whatever, don’t.

