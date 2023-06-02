The Phoenix Suns plan to hire Frank Vogel as their next coach, according to ESPN’s NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski.

Advertisement

Vogel beat out fired Philadelphia 76ers head coach Doc Rivers and Suns assistant Kevin Young, Woj said. The Suns recently canned Monty Williams, who inked a record deal with the Detroit Pistons, after losing to the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference semifinals. Nick Nurse, who is replacing Rivers in Philly, was also a candidate, according to Woj.

Shams is reporting the deal is for five years and $31 million.

Advertisement Advertisement

“ F or the Suns, Vogel’s connectivity and collaborative approach provided the organization confidence that this could be a long-lasting partnership with staying power,” The Athletic’s NBA insider wrote.

This is Vogel’s fourth head coaching gig

The 49-year-old New Jersey native led the Los Angeles Lakers to a Bubble title in 2020. He was fired last April after L.A. went 33-49. Vogel compiled a 127-98 record during his tenure with L.A.



Advertisement

Vogel also coached the Indiana Pacers and Orlando Magic. Twice with Indiana and once with L.A., Vogel had the Association’s top-rated defense, per ESPN Stats and Information.

He previously served as an assistant for the Boston Celtics, Philadelphia 76ers, and Pacers.