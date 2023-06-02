Advertisement

Vogel beat out fired Philadelphia 76ers head coach Doc Rivers and Suns assistant Kevin Young, Woj said. The Suns recently canned Monty Williams, who inked a record deal with the Detroit Pistons, after losing to the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference semifinals. Nick Nurse, who is replacing Rivers in Philly, was also a candidate, according to Woj.

Shams is reporting the deal is for five years and $31 million.

For the Suns, Vogel’s connectivity and collaborative approach provided the organization confidence that this could be a long-lasting partnership with staying power,” The Athletic’s NBA insider wrote.

This is Vogel’s fourth head coaching gig

The 49-year-old New Jersey native led the Los Angeles Lakers to a Bubble title in 2020. He was fired last April after L.A. went 33-49. Vogel compiled a 127-98 record during his tenure with L.A.

Vogel also coached the Indiana Pacers and Orlando Magic. Twice with Indiana and once with L.A., Vogel had the Association’s top-rated defense, per ESPN Stats and Information.

He previously served as an assistant for the Boston Celtics, Philadelphia 76ers, and Pacers.