Worst Case Finals Scenario: Boston Celtics vs. Utah Jazz

This would be the darkest timeline for the NBA. The potential of a Finals between Boston and Utah going seven games and ending on Juneteenth would be one of the greatest microaggressions ever committed by a progressive corporation. The NBA’s largely black fanbase would watch, but with Lakeith Stanfield’s agonizing smile.

Basketball purists would love it. You’d have Marcus Smart switching between Donovan Mitchell and Gobert. Mitchell and Jayson Tatum will either be hitting shots from every corner of the floor. Unfortunately, we also might witness bizarre images of John Stockton vibing courtside with Jaylen Brown over their shared mistrust of the vaccine. It would be too lame of an ending to what Rob Parker calls a disappointing season.