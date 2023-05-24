Advertisement

In the next two games, Brown shot less than 36 percent from the field, and went a combined 1-14 from the 3-point line. With Brown’s offense tanking after the injury, and Tatum’s fourth-quarter goose eggs, the Celtics’ offense has not been able to perform well enough to contend with Heat’s net scorching shooting. They shot 54.3 percent from three as a team in that Game 3, 128-102 blowout.

Miami goes cold

A cold snap went through the Heat’s scintillating offense in Game 4. The Heat shot 25 percent from behind the arc while the Celtics were in the groove from long range, shooting 40 percent from back there as a team. Combine that with Heat’s 15 turnovers — four consecutive during one stretch in the third quarter — the night belonged to the men in the green jerseys.

Surely the Celtcs breathed a momentary sigh of relief after the final buzzer, but their biggest problem has not been solved. Most of Brown’s 17 points came at the rim, including several fast breaks. He was 1-of-5 from the 3-point line.

The Celtics have been forced to attempt to accomplish what appears to be impossible. For them to turn this series into a Tom Cruise franchise by coming back from a 3-0 deficit, they need their second-best player to be a factor shooting the basketball. Brown scores on slashes and jump shots. His ball-handling deficiencies do not allow him to serve as a playmaker when his shot is not falling.

He has 48 hours to try and get his upper extremities in order. If he can’t, the Celtics’ season will end on Thursday night.