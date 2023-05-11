The defending champion Golden State Warriors pulled out a much-needed victory in Game 5 of their NBA Western semifinals series . Heart of a champion stuff after being down 3-1 to the Los Angeles Lakers right? There was no way that the winners of four of the last eight NBA Championships were going to be eliminated from the playoffs in Game 5 at home. Maybe it was guile and grit that extended that series to a Friday Game 6, but for those betting on series winners, Air Corg has been the guide to extravagant summer vacations.

This corgi has been an especially good girl for anyone reckless enough to rely on a dog from Tiktok for Lakers vs. Warriors predictions. Through five games, Air Corgi, a k a Steph Furry, a k a Fluffy Mamba has correctly predicted the winner in each game of this series with her Air Bud-style shot attempts into trash cans. If her hot streak continues, the Warriors will win this series in seven games.

Advertisement

Never walk away from t he table when you’re on a heater

Consider Air Corg’s hot streak in this series a fluke at your own demise. Her picking every single game correctly in the most highly anticipated series of the spring postseason might be an accident, but overall she is on a heater. And according to the life advice of Jeffery Tambor’s character in The Hangover, you never walk away from the table when you’re on a heater.



20% off Breville Espresso Machine Sale - 20% Off Caffeinate yourself

A whole array of Breville espresso machines—from manual to super-automatic—are on sale for 20% off. Buy at Amazon Advertisement

Air Corg has predicted the correct final outcome of all the first-round NBA playoff series except for the Milwaukee Bucks vs. the Miami Heat. She can be forgiven for that. There was no way that she could have predicted Giannis Antetokounmpo’s injury.



This corgi has even made accurate NHL picks

She also has made NHL playoff predictions, and is not doing too shabby there either. She correctly predicted the winner of five of the eight first-round series, and that included the tradition of the President’s Trophy winner falling on its face far before the Stanley Cup Final. Air Corgi correctly predicted that the F lorida Panthers would knock off the Boston Bruins in the first round.



Advertisement

Through a maximum of five games played, all of her second-round predictions are also still alive in both playoffs. For the second round of the NBA Playoffs, she has predicted victories for the Warriors, Miami Heat, Philadelphia 76ers, and Phoenix Suns. In the NHL she has the Toronto Maple Leafs, Edmonton Oilers, Carolina Hurricanes, and Seattle Kraken as winners. While Air Corg is on the hottest of heaters with the Warriors vs. Lakers second-round series, if the Suns and Leafs advance to the conference Finals she needs to start making Mega Millions videos.



So to all of the fans of teams in the NBA and NHL Playoffs that are in an unfavorable position, if Air Corg is on your side don’t fret. A wet snout bumping a toy basketball may not appear to be the best way to predict games at face value, but the proof is in the pudding. (Editor’s note: This dog is doing better than the r/nyjets Redditor who flipped a coin to predict Gang Green’s season.) Also, human beings believing that they are more capable of accurately predicting the outcome of 24 series in two different sports than a corgi are embracing the arrogance of having opposable thumbs.



Advertisement

Air Corg is doing a bang-up job of laying out the road to all four championship series. It’s time for humans to do like the Quad City DJs and ride the train.

