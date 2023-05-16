The boisterous people of Sacramento were not a part of the second round, but the basketball as a whole was no less exciting. As predicted, the Miami Heat and New York Knicks matchup was late 1990s NBA without the fights, but the 2020s NBA was at its best in the other series.

Game 4 between the Phoenix Suns and the Denver Nuggets might be basketball’s magnum opus. Combine that with the star power littered throughout this round, and the energy from the first round did not wane. Maybe the eyelids of some of the Eastern Time Zone viewers became heavy after weeks of important 10:00 -10:35 p.m. tip-offs , but it was human limitations and certainly not boring basketball to put them to sleep. Los Angeles Lakers vs. Golden State Warriors is the most viewed second-round series in 27 years.



With the NBA postseason halfway complete, here are the players whose performances stood out amongst all others in the semis.

