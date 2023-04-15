Finding the NBA playoff X factors

Gobert is an unlikeable dude. Not because his game is a throwback to a time long gone, no. It’s because his smugness even turns off his teammates — just ask Donovan Mitchell. But Gobert has a chance to redeem himself against the Denver Nuggets. He was the key reason Minnesota blew the doors off the Oklahoma City Thunder in the Play-In Tournament. His size, wingspan, and defensive chops pose the biggest threat to slowing down reigning MVP Nikola Jokić. But Gobert must stay aggressive on offense, using his improved handle and elite roll capabilities to make the Joker work on defense. If he can wear down the sluggish Serbian on both sides of the ball, the Timberwolves have a slim chance to stretch the series to seven.