Oh goodie, misery. The last portion of the NBA season kicked off Thursday, and that means Cancun is in sight for at least 10 franchises. With their seasons already in the blender, they might as well add ice, Cointreau, Casamigos, agave, and an FT of lime juice before kicking back in the training pool with a tank-arita to nurse that plantar fasciitis. The reinforcements or renovations are coming, and the best way to ensure you have a slightly better shot in the draft lottery is to miss as many shots as possible for the rest of the year.

The 2022 NBA Draft features a trio of bigs with the skill sets and potential to continue the evolution of new- age centers and power forwards set in motion by Giannis Antetokounmpo, Nikola Jokić, and Joel Embiid. There may not be a consensus No. 1, but they are still tank -worthy prospects worth sucking for.

As an excuse to develop young players, rehab old stars, or see what the G League has to offer, we’re going to see a lot of bad, horrible, miserable basketball — along with a lot of players you’ve never heard of before — over the last stretch of the season. My suggestion for those of you with teams on this list would be to look away, or at least turn off the game at halftime, because it won’t be pretty, and ideally it won’t look like this next year.

Let’s get to it because I have a bevy of teams to insult.