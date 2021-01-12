NBA probes video appearing to show Kyrie Irving partying during mysterious absence

Kyrie Irving left the Nets last week for unspecified personal reasons. The date of his return is still uncertain. Photo : Getty Images

Fans of the Boston Celtics and Cleveland Cavaliers warned the Brooklyn Nets contingent that things would be abnormal.



Space is still needed to allow for the NBA’s investigation, as well as Kyrie Irving’s general possible mental health amid new reports, but it appears that videos have leaked from his recent activities. Irving hasn’t played since the Capitol riots, citing “personal reasons.” It was neither confirmed nor denied that his personal reasons for not playing have ever been linked to said attacks. Nets head coach Steve Nash didn’t know of Irving’s absence prior, but teammate Caris LeVert did mention that a text was received beforehand.

Now, multiple videos have leaked, indicating that Irving seems to have been partying with friends and family, including his sister Asia, who turned 30 this week. Irving’s father also has a birthday this week.

@WorldWideWob on Twitter conducted a nearly five-minute-long investigation, concluding that it appears to be likely — though not guaranteed — that these videos are from the last few days.

It’s probably also worth noting that Irving and crew were in a larger gathering than you’d like, while maskless, during COVID-19, at a time where the NBA may be nearing a temporary stoppage.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, along with Malika Andrews, reported that the NBA has opened an investigation on Irving as of this morning. Woj also indicated that Irving won’t return to action at all this week. In an ESPN story, Woj notes the following:

“If the video is found to be recent, that behavior could be a breach of the league’s coronavirus protocols.

The league’s COVID-19 guidelines forbid players from going to clubs, bars and lounges. They also ban attending social gatherings of more than 15 people.”

This will obviously beg for a follow-up in due time.