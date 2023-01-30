The best games on the NBA schedule this week - only one back-to-back

NBA

All the pro hoops action you don't want to miss for the week of January 30

By
Stephen Knox
Get ready for a jam-packed week of NBA matchups.
Image: Getty Images

Don’t let anyone tell you the NBA schedule during the regular season is a poor entertainment product. Of course, a single game does not impact a team’s overall record the same way that it does an NFL team. In the NBA teams play multiple games per week. That is not changing anytime soon, especially with the Golden State Warriors needing to host as many events as possible in their palatial $1.4 billion estate.

However, this doesn’t mean that the regular season lacks entertainment value. While the NBA regular season might lack night-to-night consequence, it provides more opportunities to see teams grow together, young players get better, and acrobatic performances only rivaled by trapeze acts.

Some players are returning to the court from injury, so expect some extra star power in the lineups this week. Outside of the Los Angeles Lakers two days in New York, there are no significant back to backs to keep players out of the lineup.

So cross your fingers for good health, and get ready to take in more hoops that you probably have all season, with football season pretty much over

*Disclaimer, if a player is a surprise scratch due to injury or rest, don’t get mad at us. Especially if you watched all of that Eagles vs. 49ers NFC Championship Game.

Orlando Magic vs. Philadelphia 76ers

When: Mon, Jan. 30, 7:00 p.m. EST

Where to Watch: League Pass, Bally Sports Florida, NBC Sports Philadelphia

If you haven’t checked out the Magic this season try to make some time this week. The parts don’t all fit together, but it’s fun to watch them try to make it work.

Paolo Banchero has been a force during his rookie season, and Markelle Fultz is really starting to come around averaging 12.1 points per game on 50 percent from the field. Also, Bol Bol against Joel Embiid on a Monday night sounds like a lot of fun.

Los Angeles Lakers vs. New York Knicks

When: Tue, Jan. 31, 7:30 p.m. EST

Where to Watch: TNT, SportsNet LA

The Lakers are being kind to the National T.V. audience and sitting their superstars on the first half of their back-to-back in the Big Apple. The Nets will get the most minutes Rui Hachimura has played to date in a Lakers’ jersey, while Madison Square Garden will be the next stop on LeBron James’ all-time scoring record tour.

Whenever the stars play at The Garden, it’s must watch television, and there won’t be many more opportunities to watch James in that arena. Thrown in the Knicks having a decent team, and this game is certainly worthy of a Tuesday night watch.

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Denver Nuggets

When: Tue, Jan. 31, 10:00 p.m. EST

Where to Watch: TNT

Last month the Pelicans were No. 1 in the west and the Nuggets were No. 3. Since Zion Williamson’s hamstring injury they have tumbled to fifth while the Nuggets have been holding onto that top spot now for weeks.

The Pelicans have a lot of work to do if they want to host at least one playoff series come spring. That means there is no time to wait for Williamson to return before turning this season back around. Brandon Ingram is back and him leading Pels to win against one of the best teams in the league is the big push that they need.

Brooklyn Nets vs. Boston Celtics

When: Wed, Feb. 1, 7:30 p.m. EST

Where to Watch: ESPN, Yes Network, NBC Sports Boston

Kyrie Irving at TD Garden is always compelling television. The crowd booed him out of the building for two consecutive games last postseason. If not for the underlying racial tension in how Boston responds to Black athletes, I would be impressed with that kind of devotion to being a hater.

Their hateful energy also spurred Irving to one of the best performances of his career in Game 1. Unfortunately, for the Nets, it didn’t result in any victories. Recently they have tumbled in the Eastern Conference standings, so they could really use this road win.

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

When: Thurs, Feb. 2, 7:30 p.m. EST

Where to Watch: TNT

Please, can we get Donovan Mitchell on the court this time?

Two weeks ago we were denied this matchup when Mitchell was ruled out with a groin injury. He then missed three games, played 38 minutes in a loss to the Knicks and then missed two more. Mitchell played 20 minutes on Sunday as the Cavaliers routed the Los Angeles Clippers who were on the second day of a back-to-back. That of course means Kawhi Leonard and Paul George were in street clothes.

These are two of the most dynamic players in the league and they only play twice a year unless they both make the NBA Finals. We need Ja Morant and Mitchell on the court on Thursday night.

Golden State Warriors vs. Denver Nuggets

When: Thurs, Feb. 2, 9:00 p.m. EST

Where to Watch: League Pass, Altitude Sports Network, NBC Sports Bay Area

Another rematch from the first round of the 2022 playoffs. However, this is a far different Nuggets squad than the one that the Warriors defeated in five games.

The Nuggets made some key additions in Bruce Brown and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope. Also, Jamal Murray is back and beginning to play like he did before tearing an ACL just before the 2021 postseason. These Nuggets are currently the best team in the west while the Warriors are trying to fight their way out of the play-in.

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Milwaukee Bucks

When: Thurs, Feb. 2, 10:00 p.m. EST

Where to Watch: TNT, Bally Sports West

There are no more back-to-backs for the Clippers until March, so hopefully George and Leonard will be on the court more frequently. In order for the Clippers to keep pace in the Western Conference standings they had better be in the lineup far more often than not.

The Bucks have also had injury issues this season, with Khris Middleton missing a lot of time. It has hurt the Bucks offense which is currently ranked 24th in the NBA. Both of these teams still have championship aspirations, and also need to go on a run immediately.

Dallas Mavericks vs. Golden State Warriors

When: Sat. Feb. 4, 8:30 p.m. EST

Where to Watch: ABC

I hope no one bet on the Warriors and Mavericks to rematch in the Western Conference Finals. Both teams have fallen short of high preseason expectations.

The Mavericks were hot at the end of 2022, but 2023 has gotten off a disastrous start. With one game remaining in January they have won only five games this month. The Warriors have only won six and both teams have the same winning percentage as of Monday morning, .510. A big nationally televised victory would at least make the winning team and their fans feel better.

Philadelphia 76ers vs. New York Knicks

When: Sun. Feb. 5, 6:00 p.m. EST

Where to Watch: ESPN, NBC Sports Philadelphia

By now, the Philadelphia fans should have recovered enough from their NFC Championship Game hangovers to remember they have a basketball team that is on a roll. A team that was a championship favorite to begin the season, is for real starting to look like one.

Put that on the Madison Square Garden court against a competitive Knicks squad and that’s a nice sample of what the NBA has to offer sports fans on the first Sunday without football since September.

Sacramento Kings vs. New Orleans Pelicans

When: Sun. Feb 5, 7:00 p.m. EST

Where to Watch: League Pass, Bally Sports New Orleans, NBC Sports California

If Zion was healthy this game would be quite an offensive spectacle. Instead, it’s a battle against two teams whose seasons have gone in completely opposite directions since his injury.

The Kings have gone from a fun League Pass watch, to a top-three seed in the west and well on their way to their first playoff appearance since before LeBron won his first MVP. The Pelicans, however, are 2-8 in their last 10 games. With Ingram back in the lineup, this is a big week for the Pelicans to get back to their winning ways. A great place to start would be a home-win against a team that was looking up at them in the standings at Christmas time.

