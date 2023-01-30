The best games on the NBA schedule this week - only one back-to-back

Don’t let anyone tell you the NBA schedule during the regular season is a poor entertainment product. Of course, a single game does not impact a team’s overall record the same way that it does an NFL team. In the NBA teams play multiple games per week. That is not changing anytime soon, especially with the Golden State Warriors needing to host as many events as possible in their palatial $1.4 billion estate.



However, this doesn’t mean that the regular season lacks entertainment value. While the NBA regular season might lack night-to-night consequence, it provides more opportunities to see teams grow together, young players get better, and acrobatic performances only rivaled by trapeze acts.

Some players are returning to the court from injury, so expect some extra star power in the lineups this week. Outside of the Los Angeles Lakers two days in New York, there are no significant back to backs to keep players out of the lineup.

So cross your fingers for good health, and get ready to take in more hoops that you probably have all season, with football season pretty much over



*Disclaimer, if a player is a surprise scratch due to injury or rest, don’t get mad at us. Especially if you watched all of that Eagles vs. 49ers NFC Championship Game.

