All the NBA action you'll want to catch this week

NBA

All the NBA action you'll want to catch this week

It’s college hoops’ time to shine, but don’t forget about the stretch run for the pros

By
Stephen Knox
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
It’s weird for us to see the Kings featured, too.
It’s weird for us to see the Kings featured, too.
Image: Getty Images

This week is the first of the NCAA basketball tournaments, and freak injuries have befallen both Kevin Durant and Luka Dončić. Some sports fans might believe this is a good week to step away from the NBA.

Be sure to check out the college men and women hooper, but it wouldn’t be wise to ignore the NBA for seven days and return to reshuffled standings with no idea why teams are in their current positions. There are only First-Four games until Thursday, so there is plenty of time to take in NBA action.

Some key players will miss some time. Injury will be the main reason, but this final post all-star game sprint will require some load managing. Yes, favorable seeding is important but no NBA Championship favorite will be able to win the trophy without a relatively healthy roster. That is true regardless of how tight the standings are in the Western Conference

While basketball fans should certainly indulge in the college game this week, many important professional games will be played. While Ernie, Kenny, and Chuck won’t be present, NBA fans should be sure to at least keep up with the pro winners and losers.

*Disclaimer: It’s the first weekend of the NCAA Tournament. No one cares about your “load management” gripes right now.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

2 / 12

Phoenix Suns vs. Golden State Warriors

Phoenix Suns vs. Golden State Warriors

Image for article titled All the NBA action you&#39;ll want to catch this week
Image: Getty Images

When: Mar. 13, 10:00 p.m. EST

Where to Watch: ESPN, Bally Sports Arizona, NBC Sports Bay Area

Kevin Durant will not be on the floor, but this is still a crucial game for both teams. The Warriors are currently the sixth seed in the Western Conference playoffs and the Suns are holding onto a three-game lead for the fourth seed..

There is a strong chance that these teams meet up in the first round. The Warriors are only a half game behind the Clippers for the fifth seed. While this may not be an exact playoff preview, both teams would breathe a sigh of relief with a win.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

3 / 12

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Sacramento Kings

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Sacramento Kings

Image for article titled All the NBA action you&#39;ll want to catch this week
Image: Getty Images

When: Mar. 13, 10:00 p.m. EST

Where to Watch: League Pass, Bally Sports Wisconsin, NBC Sports California

Whether or not Giannis Antetokounmpo plays, this is late-night action that fans should appreciate. The Kings have proven themselves throughout the season as one of the better teams in the NBA. Even if they get beat in the first round of the playoffs, it has been a blast watching this young team get buckets.

The Bucks are still fighting to hold onto the No. 1 seed in the east so with or without Antetokounmpo, they will be ready to continue on this late-season road trip.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

4 / 12

Los Angeles Lakers vs. New Orleans Pelicans

Los Angeles Lakers vs. New Orleans Pelicans

Image for article titled All the NBA action you&#39;ll want to catch this week
Image: Getty Images

When: Mar. 14, 8:00 p.m. EST

Where to Watch: League Pass, SportsNet LA, Bally Sports New Orleans

They currently have the exact same record while both missing important players. LeBron James and Zion Williamson will not be on court for this one, but both teams need to find a way to gut out this win.

The Pelicans and Lakers are currently tied for the final play-in spot and the Lakers hold the tiebreaker. It’s reasonable to assume that the Utah Jazz will finally tumble out of the postseason, but until then both of these teams need a win to make postseason dreams that much more a reality.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5 / 12

Brooklyn Nets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

Brooklyn Nets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

Image for article titled All the NBA action you&#39;ll want to catch this week
Image: Getty Images

When: Mar. 14, 8:00 p.m. ESTT

Where to Watch: League Pass, YES Network, Bally Sports Southwest

Sometimes in March and April, a game is worth watching simply because of the players on the floor. Maybe there are postseason implications, but the true enjoyment is to watch basketball played by NBA players who are fun even if not capable of leading a team to a championship.

That will be the Nets and the Thunder on Tuesday night. The Nets currently hold a tiebreaker over the New York Knicks for the fifth-seed in the east, while the Thunder are coming up on the short end of the tiebreaker in the west.

A couple of teams with their postseason futures in limbo and several fun players to watch. That’s a strong NBA matchup this time of year.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

6 / 12

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

Image for article titled All the NBA action you&#39;ll want to catch this week
Image: Getty Images

When: Mar. 15, 7:30 p.m. EST

Where to Watch: ESPN, NBC Sports Philadelphia, Bally Sports Ohio

It doesn’t look like they are going to match up in the postseason unless both teams advance to the Eastern Conference finals. The 76ers have a 3.5 game lead on the Cavs for the third-seed who have a three-game edge on the Nets for the fourth-seed.

Hopefully all of the stars will be healthy for this one. A little playoff intensity with no consequences, except for Joel Embiid trying to sway voters in these final week to award him with his first NBA MVP.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

7 / 12

Golden State Warriors vs. Los Angeles Clippers

Golden State Warriors vs. Los Angeles Clippers

Image for article titled All the NBA action you&#39;ll want to catch this week
Image: Getty Images

When: Mar. 15, 10:00 p.m. EST

Where to Watch: ESPN, NBC Sports Bay Area, Bally Sports SoCal

A potential first-round matchup. The Suns are currently in fourth place with a two-game cushion. However, they also don’t have Kevin Durant. The injury that he suffered last week during warmups will be reevaluated in two weeks.

The Clippers are currently playing some of their best basketball of the season, winning their last three games. Kawhi Leonard is looking spry, and Paul George is providing whatever his team needs. The Warriors went to overtime in Milwaukee on Saturday and pulled out the victory.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

8 / 12

Orlando Magic vs. Phoenix Suns

Orlando Magic vs. Phoenix Suns

Image for article titled All the NBA action you&#39;ll want to catch this week
Image: Getty Images

When: Mar. 16, 10:00 p.m. EST

Where to Watch: NBA TV, Bally Sports Florida, Bally Sports Arizona

Penn State vs. Texas A&M should be entertaining Day one matchup but if that game — or perhaps the entire late slate — turns out to be a dud, the Magic will be playing on national television.

The likelihood is slim that they claw their way into a play-in spot, so take a night to enjoy their collection of talent. It doesn’t all quite fit, but the games are fun to watch. What is there not to love with a bunch of guards and tall people getting after the opposition.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

9 / 12

Dallas Mavericks vs. Los Angeles Lakers

Dallas Mavericks vs. Los Angeles Lakers

Image for article titled All the NBA action you&#39;ll want to catch this week
Image: Getty Images

When: Mar. 17, 10:30 p.m. EST

Where to Watch: NBA TV, Bally Sports Southwest, SportsNet LA

The latest tip off of the evening. Once TCU’s game is over, there will still be plenty of time left to check out two Western Conference teams fighting to not only stay in the postseason, but possibly even move out of the Play-In Tournament.

The Mavericks are one game ahead of the 10th seeded Lakers and one game behind the sixth-seeded Warriors. With 14 games remaining, a postseason without the play-in is still in reach for both teams.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

10 / 12

Denver Nuggets vs. New York Knicks

Denver Nuggets vs. New York Knicks

Image for article titled All the NBA action you&#39;ll want to catch this week
Image: Getty Images

When: Mar. 18, 1:00 p.m. EST

Where to Watch: League Pass, Altitude Sports, MSG

I try not to recommend Nuggets games unless they are on national television. The reason? Most of Colorado cannot watch Nuggets games on local television because Altitude Sports Network is not available on Comcast.

While I empathize with the Nuggets faithful that can’t watch a team that is a championship favorite, this matchup against the Knicks should be a lot of fun. For most of the country it is a way to turn down after two furious days of their brackets getting busted. Two good teams that like to run, and no consequences except for people who bet directly on the game.

Advertisement

11 / 12

Boston Celtics vs. Utah Jazz

Boston Celtics vs. Utah Jazz

Image for article titled All the NBA action you&#39;ll want to catch this week
Image: Getty Images

When: Mar. 18, 9:00 p.m. EST

Where to Watch: League Pass, NBC Sports Boston, AT&T Sportsnet

The Jazz have to go away at some point? Right? They have sliced talent off of their roster at several points since the 2022 summer, but still find a way to remain competitive. The game against the Celtics will be their first at home since February.

Who knows what team president Danny Ainge’s goal was for the team coming out of this road trip, but having won their last two games the Play-In Tournament is still very much within reach. Lauri “Air” Markkanen keeps putting up big numbers as does Talen Horton-Tucker.

The more that the Jazz keep winning it becomes less likely that Victor Wembanyama’s America journey begins in Salt Lake City.

For all the latest on your favorite NBA team, make sure to check out our NBA team pages by hovering over “Basketball” at the top of the site.

Advertisement

12 / 12