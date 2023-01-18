The best NBA games to watch this week

The best NBA games to watch this week

Here's a list of the must-watch Association matchups, including a few featuring the defending champion Warriors

Stephen Knox
Of course, a single game does not impact a team’s overall record the same way that it does an NFL team. In the NBA, teams play multiple games per week. That is not changing anytime soon, especially with the Golden State Warriors needing to host as many events as possible in their palatial $1.4 billion estate.

However, this doesn’t mean that the regular season lacks entertainment value. While the NBA regular season might lack night-to-night consequence, it provides more opportunities to see teams grow together, young players get better, and acrobatic performances only rivaled by trapeze acts.

Also, with teams playing two-four times per week, there are games every night. While every game doesn’t have playoff-seeding consequences, a play worth remembering forever can take place any night.

Disclaimer, if a player is a surprise scratch due to injury or rest, don’t get mad at us. Many of you regularly watch football games with third-string quarterbacks starting.

Atlanta Hawks-Dallas Mavericks

When: Wednesday, Jan. 18 at 7:30 p.m. EST
Where to watch: ESPN

The two main pieces of that 2018 draft night deal — Trae Young and Luka Dončić (both pictured) — don’t spend the night trading baskets when they play against each other. Neither has ever attempted more than 25 shots, or scored 30 points in any one of their six regular season matchups.

What they do instead, is play strong all-around games at point guard. Against Young, Dončić has put up a triple-double twice. Young has recorded a double-double in his last three games against Dončić. Both teams currently have a postseason goal that isn’t currently being met, so we shall see if the stars approach the night the same way.

Cleveland Cavaliers-Memphis Grizzlies

When: Wednesday, Jan. 18 at 8:00 p.m EST

Where to watch: League Pass/Bally Sports SE, Bally Sports Ohio

On a jam-packed night of NBA action, the best game isn’t even on national television. The Cavaliers and Grizzlies are two of the most exciting young teams in the NBA. Donovan Mitchell and Ja Morant (both pictured) can both leap tall rim protectors in a single bound. Their backcourt mates — Darius Garland and Desmond Bane — can also both wreak havoc on opposing defenders.

On the other side of the ball, Jarrett Allen, Evan Mobley, and Jaren Jackson Jr. are some of the best defensive players in the league. This is a potential NBA Finals preview for not only this season, but also the future.

Minnesota Timberwolves-Denver Nuggets

When: Wednesday, Jan. 18 at 10:00 p.m. EST

Where to watch: ESPN

The ball movement, crisp passing, and knockdown shooting that you will see from Nuggets, don’t expect it from the Timberwolves. There is a reason that the Nuggets are at the top of the Western Conference and the Wolves are clinging to a play-in spot.

That being said, this is still a nationally televised matchup featuring two of the most exciting players in the NBA — Anthony Edwards and Nikola Jokić (both pictured).

Even if the final score is lopsided, both players will make some jaw-dropping plays that will make this game well worth viewing.

Golden State Warriors-Boston Celtics

When: Thursday, Jan. 19 at 7:30 p.m. EST

Where to watch: TNT

There is no chance that Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson (pictured), Draymond Green (pictured), and Andrew Wiggins will play both games of this back-to-back.

It would be logical to believe that Steve Kerr — a former Turner employee — would understand the significance of an NBA Finals rematch on the league’s featured telecast and play his stars that day. Then again, he did once play for Gregg Popovich.

Golden State Warriors-Cleveland Cavaliers

When: Friday, Jan. 20 at 7:30 p.m. EST

Where to watch: League Pass/NBC Sports Bay Area, Bally Sports Ohio

Either way, fans will get to see the Warriors against a team with an excellent chance at making an appearance in the NBA Finals. Either Warriors game is a good choice for the hardcore NBA fan, but for those who don’t have NBA League Pass on their TV multiple hours every day, look out for the people, Kerr. Play your guys on Thursday.

Memphis Grizzlies-Los Angeles Lakers

When: Friday, Jan. 20 at 10:00 p.m. EST

Where to watch: ESPN

Ja Morant vs. LeBron James (both pictured) on national television. It’s kind of like Grant Hill vs. Michael Jordan except with better uniforms and James having healthier knees.

Morant is blossoming into one of the league’s featured attractions and leading one of the best teams in the league. James is trying with all of his 38-year-old might to keep the Lakers in the playoff hunt while Anthony Davis recovers from injury. He has scored 40-plus points in three of his last seven games. The rims will be rocking in downtown Los Angeles on Friday night.

Oklahoma City Thunder-Sacramento Kings

When: Friday, Jan. 20 at 10:00 p.m EST

Where to watch: League Pass/ Bally Sports-Plus, NBC Sports Bay Area

Two of the most fun teams to watch in the NBA. They are ranked fifth and fourth in PACE respectively. Expect a lot of points to be scored because these are going to run all night. De’Aaron Fox and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (pictured) are two of the best players in the league with the ball in their hands. Alexander is on his way to All-NBA honors, averaging 30.7 points per game, and shooting 50 percent from the field. The explosive Fox is averaging 23.8 points per game and averaging six assists with a 50.5 field-goal percentage.

It’s also a clash of styles, with Thunder ranked 21st in offensive efficiency and 11th in defensive efficiency while the Kings are third in offensive efficiency and 25th in defensive efficiency. While this matchup means little in postseason positioning, it’s a moment to enjoy the energy that the young people bring to the league.

Philadelphia 76ers-Sacramento Kings

When: Saturday, Jan. 21 at 10:00 p.m EST

Where to watch: League Pass/NBC Sports Philadelphia, NBC Bay Area

Let’s take in some more late-night Kings action. This time they’re not taking on a team with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft on ice for the season due to injury. While the 76ers have been disappointing the last two seasons, they are still expected to compete for a berth in the NBA Finals. Joel Embiid (pictured) has missed significant time on the floor this season, but he is still very much an MVP candidate.

This is a night to enjoy talent matched up against the combination of that plus expectations. The 76ers are on a west-coat road trip, with their whole roster healthy. Once the Philadelphia Eagles-New York Giants Divisional Round game ends, take a peek at how another championship-caliber team from Philly responds to a challenge.

Brooklyn Nets-Golden State Warriors

When: Sunday, Jan. 22 at 8:30 p.m. EST

Where to watch: NBATV

Dallas Cowboys vs. San Francisco 49ers should end well before 10:00 p.m. EST. That gives sports fans plenty of time to watch the currently healthy Warriors on their trip to the Atlantic Time Zone.

Kevin Durant will not play, but the Warriors have struggled on the road all season. With Kyrie Irving and the Nets’ capable role players — Nic Claxton, Seth Curry (pictured), etc. — the Warriors will face resistance. It’s resistance that can’t easily be ignored with them being one of the worst-performing teams on the road in the NBA.

