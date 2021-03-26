NBA trade deadline winners and losers (Can you guess which ones go where?)

Where does Aaron Gordon’s trade land? Image : Getty Images

There were 16 trades involving 23 organizations and 46 players yesterday, making it the most active trade deadline ever.

Many of the moves, as usual, will likely be inconsequential in relation to victories in the interest of rebuilding, draft pick accumulation, salary filler, and low-risk prospect swings. But there were a few significant deals that could shape this season, which playoff picture appears as unpredictable as any pursuit in recent memory, even more than last season in the bubble.

Of the top deals from yesterday, could any significantly impact a team in the form of an unforeseen championship chase? Last year, it was Jae Crowder and Andre Iguodala who did, not D’Angelo Russell, not Andre Drummond, and not Marcus Morris. Crowder and Iguodala did, Crowder especially.