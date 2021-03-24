Who do we actually think is going to be moved in by the NBA trade deadline?

Kyle Lowry, PG, Toronto Raptors

Image : Getty Images

A Lowry deal seems inevitable. There are too many single tweets to hyperlink, but the best stuff has come from the 5 Reasons Sports crew down in Miami, who have been reporting on their interest in Lowry, led by Jimmy Butler, for months.

Lowry’s been mostly linked to the Miami Heat, Philadelphia 76ers, and Los Angeles Clippers, but at this point, it would be shocking to not see him in Miami or stay in Tampa with the Toronto Raptors. (You read that correctly.)

From Feb. 18 to March 16, the Heat won 11 of 12 and going back to Feb. 5; the team went 15-4 following a 7-14 start before its current four-game losing streak. The losing streak provides clarity in the form of Miami needing not just a third star, but one who could primarily handle the ball and create plays for others, making decisions and leading so that Jimmy Butler doesn’t have to all the time. Whether Lowry combined with Butler and Bam Adebayo is enough for a Miami NBA Finals return or not is up for debate, but no one will be thrilled to see them this summer.