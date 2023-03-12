Ranking all 68 NCAA Tournament teams

NCAA

Ranking all 68 NCAA Tournament teams

From Purdue to Southeast Missouri State, every team participating in The Big Dance seeded

By
Eric Blum
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Image for article titled Ranking all 68 NCAA Tournament teams
Illustration: Getty Images

No more bubbles. No more first four in or out. No more teams wondering if they made the most exclusive group in college basketball. Only 68 teams of the 350+ Division-I squads have a chance to become national champions now. Before the First Four begins on Tuesday, we’ve ranked every team that hopes to win the whole shebang. From the No. 1 seeds to No. 16 seeds that’ll lose to fellow No. 16 seeds, everyone’s here.

Of course, upsets will happen and there has only been one occasion ever where all four No. 1 seeds made it to the Final Four. And Saint Peter’s unlikely run to the Elite Eight last season as a No. 15 seed won’t be replicated. So where does every team rank heading into the tournament? Here you go.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

2 / 70

68. Texas Southern

68. Texas Southern

Image for article titled Ranking all 68 NCAA Tournament teams
Photo: AP

The SWAC Tournament winners have won 14 games all season and despite getting hot against league competition, even fellow lower seeds should easily beat them.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

3 / 70

67. Fairleigh Dickinson

67. Fairleigh Dickinson

Image for article titled Ranking all 68 NCAA Tournament teams
Photo: AP

The Knights of Teaneck, New Jersey haven’t won 20 games yet from a low-major. One and done, provided it doesn’t get clipped in the First Four.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

4 / 70

66. Texas A&M - Corpus Christi

66. Texas A&M - Corpus Christi

Image for article titled Ranking all 68 NCAA Tournament teams
Photo: Getty Images

The Islanders are in their second-straight NCAA Tournament and should be in the First Four, if not just miss it. They won’t make it past Friday.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5 / 70

65. Northern Kentucky

65. Northern Kentucky

Image for article titled Ranking all 68 NCAA Tournament teams
Photo: AP

The Norse snuck into the tournament from one of the weaker conferences in Division I and will be cut from the contenders early into the tournament.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

6 / 70

64. Grand Canyon

64. Grand Canyon

Image for article titled Ranking all 68 NCAA Tournament teams
Photo: AP

The Lopes are making their second NCAA Tournament appearance of all-time but don’t have the experience to truly test some of the nation’s best.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

7 / 70

63. UC Santa Barbara

63. UC Santa Barbara

Image for article titled Ranking all 68 NCAA Tournament teams
Photo: Getty Images

The Gauchos won 27 regular-season games and have a great scorer in Ajay Mitchell, but going deep in the NCAA Tournament isn’t something they’ll do.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

8 / 70

62. Howard

62. Howard

Image for article titled Ranking all 68 NCAA Tournament teams
Photo: Getty Images

For the first time since 1992, the Bison are in the NCAA Tournament. They overcame trailing by four with 20 seconds left in the MEAC Championship game to get to The Big Dance.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

9 / 70

61. Southeast Missouri State

61. Southeast Missouri State

Image for article titled Ranking all 68 NCAA Tournament teams
Photo: AP

Have you been to Cape Girardeau, Missouri? It sucks. Just like the Redhawks compared to the rest of these teams. Thanks for coming.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

10 / 70

60. Montana State

60. Montana State

Image for article titled Ranking all 68 NCAA Tournament teams
Photo: Getty Images

Making back-to-back appearances in the NCAA Tournament for the first time in school history is a major accomplishment. That’s all the Bobcats will do in The Big Dance.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

11 / 70

59. Kennesaw State

59. Kennesaw State

Image for article titled Ranking all 68 NCAA Tournament teams
Photo: Getty Images

The Owls are appearing in their first NCAA Tournament since moving to Division I. They won the Atlantic Sun but won’t get their first win in The Big Dance.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

12 / 70

58. Louisiana

58. Louisiana

Image for article titled Ranking all 68 NCAA Tournament teams
Photo: Getty Images

The Ragin’ Cajuns are making their first appearance in the NCAA Tournament since 2014. They pose a solid threat as one of the lowest-seeded teams in the showcase.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

13 / 70

57. Princeton

57. Princeton

Image for article titled Ranking all 68 NCAA Tournament teams
Photo: Getty Images

The Ivy League winners won its conference tournament on its home court and are in The Big Dance for the first time since 2017.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

14 / 70

56. UNC Asheville

56. UNC Asheville

Image for article titled Ranking all 68 NCAA Tournament teams
Photo: Getty Images

A solid mid-major with potential to win a Round of 64 game as a lower seed. Despite a 27-win season, the Bulldogs won’t make it out of the first weekend.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

15 / 70

55. Drake

55. Drake

Image for article titled Ranking all 68 NCAA Tournament teams
Photo: Getty Images

The Bulldogs from Iowa have been a fixture in NCAA Tournaments over the years and won a good mid-major conference. I still wouldn’t bet on them to win another game.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

16 / 70

54. Kent State

54. Kent State

Image for article titled Ranking all 68 NCAA Tournament teams
Photo: AP

The Golden Flashes won 28 games entering the NCAA Tournament and have a deep, experienced squad ready for a Round of 64 upset.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

17 / 70

53. Vermont

53. Vermont

Image for article titled Ranking all 68 NCAA Tournament teams
Photo: Getty Images

The winners of the America East Conference held off UMass Lowell to get to the NCAA Tournament for the fourth time in the last six seasons.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

18 / 70

52. Colgate

52. Colgate

Image for article titled Ranking all 68 NCAA Tournament teams
Photo: Getty Images

The Raiders have become a mid-major staple in the NCAA Tournament with their third-straight appearance and fourth berth in five seasons.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

19 / 70

51. Furman

51. Furman

Image for article titled Ranking all 68 NCAA Tournament teams
Photo: Getty Images

Do you believe in miracles? Well, that phrase was first shouted the last time the Paladins made the NCAA Tournament in 1980. This is a solid mid-major champion.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

20 / 70

50. Iona

50. Iona

Image for article titled Ranking all 68 NCAA Tournament teams
Photo: Getty Images

Rick Pitino might not be coaching the MAAC winners much longer, but he has his New Rochelle, New York squad in prime form heading into the NCAA Tournament.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

21 / 70

49. VCU

49. VCU

Image for article titled Ranking all 68 NCAA Tournament teams
Photo: Getty Images

The First-Four-to-Final-Four Rams are back in the NCAA Tournament and qualified from a weaker Atlantic 10 Conference than usual.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

22 / 70

48. Pittsburgh

48. Pittsburgh

The Panthers got blasted by Duke in the ACC Tournament and still somehow made it in The Big Dance. Don’t expect this to be the DeJuan Blair team of years past.

Image for article titled Ranking all 68 NCAA Tournament teams
Photo: Getty Images

After running the gauntlet of the Big Ten, the Nittany Lions are in The Big Dance for the first time since 2011.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

23 / 70

47. Nevada

47. Nevada

Image for article titled Ranking all 68 NCAA Tournament teams
Photo: Getty Images

The Wolfpack found themselves on the right side of the bubble after being one of the better teams in the Mountain West Conference this season.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

24 / 70

46. Arizona State

46. Arizona State

Image for article titled Ranking all 68 NCAA Tournament teams
Photo: Getty Images

The team from Tempe found its way in despite not getting the most out of the grind of the Pac-12. The Sun Devils do have major upset potential.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

25 / 70

45. Utah State

45. Utah State

Image for article titled Ranking all 68 NCAA Tournament teams
Photo: Getty Images

The Mountain West Conference gauntlet placed the Aggies directly on the bubble and they fell to the right side.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

26 / 70

44. Mississippi State

44. Mississippi State

Image for article titled Ranking all 68 NCAA Tournament teams
Photo: Getty Images

After being one of the last-standing undefeated teams in Division I, the Bulldogs dropped all the way to the right side of the bubble.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

27 / 70

43. Penn State

43. Penn State

Image for article titled Ranking all 68 NCAA Tournament teams
Photo: Getty Images

After running the gauntlet of the Big Ten and making it to the league’s tournament championship game, the Nittany Lions are in The Big Dance for the first time since 2011.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

28 / 70

42. Arkansas

42. Arkansas

Image for article titled Ranking all 68 NCAA Tournament teams
Photo: Getty Images

The Razorbacks entered this season with national-championship aspirations and fell well short due to some key injuries. You truly can never count out Eric Musselman’s teams though.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

29 / 70

41. Auburn

41. Auburn

Image for article titled Ranking all 68 NCAA Tournament teams
Photo: Getty Images

Bruce Pearl’s team has been around the bubble for a long time and that inconsistency gets the Tigers in the NCAA Tournament for a fun time, not a long time.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

30 / 70

40. Boise State

40. Boise State

Image for article titled Ranking all 68 NCAA Tournament teams
Photo: Getty Images

The Broncos have been trending up for the latter part of the season and could definitely be a smart upset pick in the first few rounds of the NCAA Tournament.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

31 / 70

39. Providence

39. Providence

Image for article titled Ranking all 68 NCAA Tournament teams
Photo: Getty Images

The Friars made the Sweet 16 last season and were one of the last teams to make the NCAA Tournament field this year.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

32 / 70

38. Iowa

38. Iowa

Image for article titled Ranking all 68 NCAA Tournament teams
Photo: Getty Images

Fran McCaffery’s team will find a way to lose in the first weekend of March Madness somehow despite how good Kris Murray is.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

33 / 70

37. NC State

37. NC State

Image for article titled Ranking all 68 NCAA Tournament teams
Photo: Getty Images

The Wolfpack peaked too early and could win one game in the NCAA Tournament but shouldn’t do much more damage than that.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

34 / 70

36. West Virginia

36. West Virginia

Image for article titled Ranking all 68 NCAA Tournament teams
Photo: Getty Images

The Mountaineers are a constant in the NCAA Tournament but haven’t made it to the second weekend since 2018. That trend continues this season.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

35 / 70

35. USC

35. USC

Image for article titled Ranking all 68 NCAA Tournament teams
Photo: Getty Images

The Pac-12’s overall depth is pretty weak compared to most years. USC is the only league team on the right side of the bubble. Maybe the Trojans win one game in The Big Dance.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

36 / 70

34. Illinois

34. Illinois

Image for article titled Ranking all 68 NCAA Tournament teams
Photo: Getty Images

This was an up-and-down season for Brad Underwood’s team and the Fighting Illini won’t avoid bigger and better teams in the NCAA Tournament for long.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

37 / 70

33. San Diego State

33. San Diego State

Image for article titled Ranking all 68 NCAA Tournament teams
Photo: Getty Images

The best team out of the Mountain West Conference could hang with some of the bigger dogs of March Madness. The Aztecs likely don’t have the firepower for a deep run.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

38 / 70

32. TCU

32. TCU

Image for article titled Ranking all 68 NCAA Tournament teams
Photo: Getty Images

The Horned Frogs have been solid throughout this season and have a deep squad capable of getting past the second weekend.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

39 / 70

31. Oral Roberts

31. Oral Roberts

Image for article titled Ranking all 68 NCAA Tournament teams
Photo: Getty Images

The Golden Eagles haven’t lost since Jan. 9 and will be a trendy pick to move to the second weekend from a double-digit seed.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

40 / 70

30. College of Charleston

30. College of Charleston

Image for article titled Ranking all 68 NCAA Tournament teams
Photo: Getty Images

It would’ve been a massive shame if the Cougars’ fate was left up to anyone else. After 31 wins this season, they absolutely can make a run from a double-digit seed.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

41 / 70

29. Memphis

29. Memphis

Image for article titled Ranking all 68 NCAA Tournament teams
Photo: Getty Images

Penny Hardaway’s team will always be exciting and nearly defeated Houston at home. The Tigers can win multiple games in the NCAA Tournament.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

42 / 70

28. Northwestern

28. Northwestern

Image for article titled Ranking all 68 NCAA Tournament teams
Photo: Getty Images

After being named the Big Ten’s Coach of the Year, Chris Collins will be in line for a huge contract extension after this season. The Wildcats could do some damage before that this year.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

43 / 70

27. Michigan State

27. Michigan State

Image for article titled Ranking all 68 NCAA Tournament teams
Photo: Getty Images

The Spartans always seem to be in the picture when it comes to March Madness, although Tom Izzo’s team hasn’t won a title since 2000.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

44 / 70

26. Kentucky

26. Kentucky

Image for article titled Ranking all 68 NCAA Tournament teams
Photo: Getty Images

Count them out or count them in. The Wildcats have looked amazing and terrible this season. That lack of consistency will catch up with them in March.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

45 / 70

25. Maryland

25. Maryland

Image for article titled Ranking all 68 NCAA Tournament teams
Photo: Getty Images

In his first season in College Park, Kevin Willard has gotten the Terrapins back in a spot where contending in the Big Ten is possible. They definitely have second-weekend potential.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

46 / 70

24. Saint Mary’s

24. Saint Mary’s

Image for article titled Ranking all 68 NCAA Tournament teams
Photo: Getty Images

The regular-season champions of the West Coast Conference lost to Gonzaga in the WCC Tournament Final but still have second-weekend potential.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

47 / 70

23. Iowa State

23. Iowa State

Image for article titled Ranking all 68 NCAA Tournament teams
Photo: Getty Images

Here is your classic team that peaked too early in the season. The Cyclones should be favorites in their first NCAA Tournament game and could be one-and-done.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

48 / 70

22. Missouri

22. Missouri

Image for article titled Ranking all 68 NCAA Tournament teams
Photo: Getty Images

What a turnaround for Mizzou in Dennis Gates’ first season in Columbia. The Tigers’ 13-year streak without an NCAA Tournament victory has a great chance to end this season.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

49 / 70

21. Florida Atlantic

21. Florida Atlantic

Image for article titled Ranking all 68 NCAA Tournament teams
Photo: AP

The most-feared mid-major team will be the Owls. They’re so good that they’ll be a tough matchup for almost anyone else in the field.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

50 / 70

20. Texas A&M

20. Texas A&M

Image for article titled Ranking all 68 NCAA Tournament teams
Photo: Getty Images

The Aggies haven’t gotten as much national attention as a few other Southeastern Conference teams and recently defeated one of the tournament favorites in Alabama.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

51 / 70

19. Indiana

19. Indiana

Image for article titled Ranking all 68 NCAA Tournament teams
Photo: Getty Images

In a loaded Big Ten, the Hooisers have been one of the best teams this season. They’ve yet to look consistently dominant, but it could happen in the NCAA Tournament.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

52 / 70

18. Miami (FL)

18. Miami (FL)

Image for article titled Ranking all 68 NCAA Tournament teams
Photo: Getty Images

The No. 1 seed in the ACC Tournament has looked great throughout this season and could find a way to get back to the Elite Eight for the second-straight season.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

53 / 70

17. Kansas State

17. Kansas State

Image for article titled Ranking all 68 NCAA Tournament teams
Photo: Getty Images

Has there been a team that’s come out of nowhere to be more dominant this season than the Wildcats? In Jerome Tang’s first season in The Little Apple, KSU could make a deep run.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

54 / 70

16. Xavier

16. Xavier

Image for article titled Ranking all 68 NCAA Tournament teams
Photo: Getty Images

Sean Miller is back in Cincinnati and the Musketeers are again in a spot to do damage in the NCAA Tournament.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

55 / 70

15. Virginia

15. Virginia

Image for article titled Ranking all 68 NCAA Tournament teams
Photo: Getty Images

The 2019 national champions are always an analytics favorite to lift the crown. And that’s stupid. The Cavaliers are good, but are prone to a first-weekend upset.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

56 / 70

14. Duke

14. Duke

Image for article titled Ranking all 68 NCAA Tournament teams
Photo: Getty Images

This will be the Blue Devils’ first trip to the NCAA Tournament without Mike Krzyzewski since 1980. They’ll still be one of the most hated teams in The Big Dance.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

57 / 70

13. Creighton

13. Creighton

Image for article titled Ranking all 68 NCAA Tournament teams
Photo: Getty Images

A preseason favorite to make a deep run in the NCAA Tournament has looked more like the part in recent weeks and is a dark horse to make the Final Four.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

58 / 70

12. Tennessee

12. Tennessee

Image for article titled Ranking all 68 NCAA Tournament teams
Photo: Getty Images

Despite looking strong over the last several years in the regular season, Rick Barnes’ team always seems to lose early in the NCAA Tournament. Don’t trust the Vols.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

59 / 70

11. UConn

11. UConn

Image for article titled Ranking all 68 NCAA Tournament teams
Photo: Getty Images

One of the early contenders to win the national championship this season has returned to peak form over the last few weeks. The Huskies could still be in line for a deep run.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

60 / 70

10. Gonzaga

10. Gonzaga

Image for article titled Ranking all 68 NCAA Tournament teams
Photo: Getty Images

The Bulldogs won the West Coast Conference again and some will expect Gonzaga to do damage in the NCAA Tournament. Bet they’ll lose before the Final Four.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

61 / 70

9. Baylor

9. Baylor

Image for article titled Ranking all 68 NCAA Tournament teams
Photo: Getty Images

After winning the championship two years ago, and losing to last year’s runners-up North Carolina in the NCAA Tournament last year, the Bears have another chance to go deep this season.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

62 / 70

8. Marquette

8. Marquette

Image for article titled Ranking all 68 NCAA Tournament teams
Photo: Getty Images

Shaka Smart’s squad has been one of the best teams in the Big East this season. The Golden Eagles won’t fly under the radar much longer.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

63 / 70

7. UCLA

7. UCLA

Image for article titled Ranking all 68 NCAA Tournament teams
Photo: Getty Images

The injury to starting guard Jaylen Clark bursts a little of the Pac-12 invincibility of the Bruins, who appeared to be hitting their stride at the right time of year.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

64 / 70

6. Arizona

6. Arizona

Image for article titled Ranking all 68 NCAA Tournament teams
Photo: Getty Images

It always feels like Arizona is in the discussion for a national championship but falls short. Having a wide-open field may benefit the Wildcats.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

65 / 70

5. Texas

5. Texas

Image for article titled Ranking all 68 NCAA Tournament teams
Photo: Getty Images

No matter who is coaching the Longhorns, they’re loaded and are battle-tested through arguably the best conference in America.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

66 / 70

4. Kansas

4. Kansas

Image for article titled Ranking all 68 NCAA Tournament teams
Photo: Getty Images

No team has repeated as national champions since Florida in 2006 and 2007. Even though the Jayhawks lost some key players from last year’s team, they’re loaded.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

67 / 70

3. Houston

3. Houston

Image for article titled Ranking all 68 NCAA Tournament teams
Photo: Getty Images

Kelvin Sampson’s team lost in the Elite Eight last season and the Cougars are even better this season. If a team not from a high-level conference wins the title, it’ll be UH.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

68 / 70

2. Purdue

2. Purdue

Image for article titled Ranking all 68 NCAA Tournament teams
Photo: Getty Images

The longtime No. 1 team in the nation stumbled more down the stretch than most could’ve seen coming. The Big Ten’s stretch without a championship since 2000 has the biggest chance of ending because of the Boilermakers.

Advertisement

69 / 70

1. Alabama

1. Alabama

Image for article titled Ranking all 68 NCAA Tournament teams
Photo: Getty Images

Despite the off-court issues surrounding the Crimson Tide and their star player Brandon Miller, they still have one of the best teams in the nation. Expect nothing less than a trip to the second weekend.

Advertisement

70 / 70