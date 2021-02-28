NCAA Tournament or NIT: Where will Duke, Kentucky, North Carolina, Kansas & Michigan State end up?

How many bluebloods will be shut out of the Big Dance this year? Image : AP

Depending on when you read this, it’s been at least 712 days since the last men’s NCAA Tournament began and at least 692 days since a tournament game has been played. We understand if you’re a little rusty, have forgotten how to fill out a bracket, or if you don’t even remember that Virginia is still the reigning champs.

So, as casual fans are preparing to start focusing on college basketball, they might find it strange that all the usual suspects may not be there. The bluebloods like Duke, Kentucky, North Carolina, Kansas, and Michigan State have all had really weird seasons. Check out this tidbit from January.

As we head into the final week of the regular season before the conference tournaments start, here is a guide to help you understand where those teams may or may not be headed.