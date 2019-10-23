New Mexico Quarterback Suspended Indefinitely After Indecent Exposure Charge

New Mexico Lobos senior quarterback Sheriron Jones was indefinitely suspended by the team this week, a decision that was announced by head coach Bob Davie at a weekly media luncheon on Tuesday. Davie initially declined to provide an explanation, but KRQE in Albuquerque reported Wednesday that before he was suspended, Jones was accused of pulling his junk out on a stranger last week.

The alleged incident took place on October 18, a day before Jones started in New Mexico’s loss to Wyoming, when a woman noticed a male driver cruising past her several times inside an on-campus parking structure:

As she walked from her vehicle to the structure’s exit, the male then stopped his vehicle in the driving lanes. While approaching the vehicle, the woman noticed the man’s front passenger window was down and asked, “are you good?” The male subject responded, “no, can you give me 10 seconds.” While approaching the passenger door window, the woman stated she immediately turned and walked away as she observed the male was pleasuring himself.

The report says the woman “recognized the driver from social media,” and that police were able to use security footage from the garage to link the car’s license plate back to Jones. Jones has not been arrested, and no warrant has been issued for his arrest; the Albuquerque Journal reported Wednesday that Jones “has been ordered to appear and enter a plea in Bernalillo County Metropolitan Court” on November 7. Davie told the Journal that “the people that make those investigations and make those decisions, it’s in their hands now.”

