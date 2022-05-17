Brace yourselves — we’ve got an automatic addition to the college football all-name team coming to Oklahoma from Tyler Junior College. Joining the ranks of Nebraska’s DeColdest “ToEvaDoIt” Crawford and Alabama’s Kool-Aid McKinstry, the Sooners throw their hat into the ring with sophomore quarterback transfer General Booty.



Auburn’s Tank Bigsby and Smoke Monday cower in awe. UAB’s Fish McWilliams and BC’s Shitta Sillah look on in amazement. UNC’s Storm Duck and UCF’s Big Kat Bryant gaze in wonderment. There have been countless legendary names in college football throughout the years, but General Booty may just beat them all. He may even do the unthinkable of breaking past the CFB all-name list and making his way onto the (non-existent, unofficial, but still very real to me) all-time, all-history all-name list.



At 6-foot-3 and 195 lbs, Booty comes from an illustrious football family — his father, Abram Booty, was a receiver at LSU, and two uncles were quarterbacks at LSU and USC — and wants to make a name for himself outside of, well, his name for himself. In 2020, he told the Dallas Morning News, “Obviously my name’s an attention-grabber and people like to do headlines with it, but I like to show people with my play that I can back it up. I have done that, I’m going to continue to do that as well, and give them a reason to remember my name.”



With a memorable name like that, we may not need too much reason, but that didn’t stop the QB from having a breakout year for the Tyler Apaches, where he threw for over 3,000 yards and 25 touchdowns in a season, including a 528-yard, eight-touchdown single game. Come fall, Booty will be playing backup for UCF transfer Dillon Gabriel under Oklahoma’s new head coach Brent Venables, the former Clemson defensive coordinator. Let’s hope he sees some playing time on the field, because those color commentator calls will go down in history if he does. How lucky we are to live through this legendary moment — and through Twitter’s reaction to it.

