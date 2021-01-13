New York Times confuses Biden diversity appointee Mike Leach with coach who made lynching jokes

This Mike Leach will not be serving in the Biden administration, thank God. Image : Getty Images

Meet Michae l Leach, a former assistant to the head coach for the Chicago Bears who spent nearly a decade working in the NFL. And who, according to his LinkedIn page, is currently the Chief People, Diversity, & Inclusion Officer at Biden for President.



And then there’s the other Mike Leach. You’ve probably heard of him. He’s the longtime college football coach known for his press conference musings of bigfoot, aliens, road runner, weddings, and more. Since 2000, he’s been the head football coach at Texas Tech, Washington State, and now, Mississippi State.



Which one do you think Biden picked for Chief Diversity and Inclusion Director?



Well, according to the New York Times, the President-elect somehow picked both Leaches in one… Wait what?



I’m not sure a guy who made lynching jokes last spring would be qualified for a Chief Diversity and Inclusion Director gig. Plus, imagine a coach Mike Leach press conference in the White House? Sure, he might make more sense than the current occupant (for now) of 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, but that’s not the bar we want to set.

Shortly after posting, however, the Times corrected its story, adding: “An earlier version of this article inaccurately said that Mr. Leach also coached Texas Tech football, but that coach was a different man with the same name.”



Same name, same sport, two completely different people.

