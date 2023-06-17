The Other Guys Derek Jeter
Babe Ruth - No. 3

Image for article titled The New York Yankees are running out of numbers to retire
Photo: Getty Images

Yankees tenure: 1920-1934

World Series won in pinstripes: 4

Hall of Famer: Yes

The Sultan of Swat. The King of Crash. The Colossus of Clout. The Great Bambino. The Babe was played by Art LaFleur in The Sandlot.

His quote in the movie became the title of one of my favorite Four Year Strong songs.

Four Year Strong - Heroes Get Remembered, Legends Never Die
Lou Gehrig - No. 4

Image for article titled The New York Yankees are running out of numbers to retire
Photo: Getty Images

Yankees tenure: 1923-1939

World Series won in pinstripes: 6

Hall of Famer: Yes

Lou Gehrig played himself in the 1938 movie Rawhide, and his life was chronicled in the film The Pride of the Yankees.

Joe DiMaggio - No. 5

Image for article titled The New York Yankees are running out of numbers to retire
Photo: AP

Yankees tenure: 1936-1942, 1946-1951

World Series won in pinstripes: 9

Hall of Famer: Yes

Where have you gone, Joe DiMaggio? Our nation turns its lonely eyes to you.

Joe Torre - No. 6

Image for article titled The New York Yankees are running out of numbers to retire
Photo: AP

Yankees tenure: 1996-2007 (as manager)

World Series won in pinstripes: 4

Hall of Famer: Yes

Joe Torre was a nine-time All-Star as a player. He hit .297 with 252 HRs.

Mickey Mantle - No. 7

Image for article titled The New York Yankees are running out of numbers to retire
Photo: AP

Yankees tenure: 1951-1968

World Series won in pinstripes: 7

Hall of Famer: Yes

“I’m talking Willie, Mickey, and the Duke.”

In 1973, Mickey Mantle was asked to submit his Yankee Stadium memories on the venue’s 50th anniversary and he wrote: “I got a blowjob under the right field bleachers by the Yankee bullpen. It was about the third or fourth inning. I had pulled a groin and couldn’t fuck at the time.”

Yogi Berra - No. 8

Image for article titled The New York Yankees are running out of numbers to retire
Photo: Getty Images

Yankees tenure: 1946-1963 (as a player), 1964 (as manager), 1976-1983 (as a coach)

World Series won in pinstripes: 10 — one for each finger

Hall of Famer: Yes

“It’s like déjà vu all over again.”

“Baseball is 90% mental and the other half is physical.”

“When you come to a fork in the road, take it.”

“No one goes there nowadays, it’s too crowded.”

Bill Dickey - No. 8

Image for article titled The New York Yankees are running out of numbers to retire
Photo: AP

Yankees tenure: 1928-1943 (as a player), 1946 (as a player-manager)

World Series won in pinstripes: 7

Hall of Famer: Yes

Bill Dickey married a showgirl, liked to hunt quails, and appeared as himself in The Pride of the Yankees.

Roger Maris - No. 9

Image for article titled The New York Yankees are running out of numbers to retire
Photo: AP

Yankees tenure: 1960-66

World Series won in pinstripes: 2

Hall of Famer: No

Roger Maris was portrayed by Barry Pepper — Pvt. Daniel Jackson in Saving Private Ryan — in the Billy Crystal-directed movie 61*.

Maris distributed Budweiser after his playing days.

Phil Rizzuto - No. 10

Image for article titled The New York Yankees are running out of numbers to retire
Photo: AP

Yankees tenure: 1941-42, 1946-1956

World Series won in pinstripes: 7

Hall of Famer: Yes

“Rirruto?” “Those are Zs.” “They look like Rs to me. “That’s not fair. Rizzuto is not a word, he’s a baseball player.”

Billy Madison (3/9) Movie CLIP - Billy Has a Cursive Problem (1995) HD
Thurman Munson - No. 15

Image for article titled The New York Yankees are running out of numbers to retire
Photo: AP

Yankees tenure: 1969-1979

World Series won in pinstripes: 2

Hall of Famer: No

Munson, a cigar smoker who rocked a sweet ‘stache, gave Reggie Jackson the “Mr. October” moniker.

Whitey Ford - No. 16

Image for article titled The New York Yankees are running out of numbers to retire
Photo: AP

Yankees tenure: 1950, 1953-1967

World Series won in pinstripes: 6

Hall of Famer: Yes

Whitey Ford was portrayed by Anthony Michael Hall — ya know, the guy from Sixteen Candles and The Breakfast Club — in 61*. House of Pain rapper turned singer-songwriter Everlast used the “Whitey Ford” moniker for his album Whitey Ford Sings the Blues.

Jorge Posada - No. 20

Image for article titled The New York Yankees are running out of numbers to retire
Photo: Getty Images

Yankees tenure: 1995-2011

World Series won in pinstripes: 4

Hall of Famer: No

Hip, hip, Jorge! Apparently to toughen his grip — Posada didn’t wear batting gloves — the long-time backstop pissed on his hands, a la Moises Alou.

Paul O’Neill - No. 21

Image for article titled The New York Yankees are running out of numbers to retire
Photo: AP

Yankees tenure: 1993-2001

World Series won in pinstripes: 4

Hall of Famer: No

Keep Paul O’Neill away from water coolers.

TOR@NYY: Comparing O’Neill and Gardner’s outbursts
Don Mattingly - No. 23

Image for article titled The New York Yankees are running out of numbers to retire
Photo: AP

Yankees tenure: 1982-1995 (as a player), 2004-07 (as a coach)

World Series won in pinstripes: Zero (it’s a shame)

Hall of Famer: No

The Simpsons - Don Mattingly Sideburns
Elston Howard - No. 32

Image for article titled The New York Yankees are running out of numbers to retire
Photo: AP

Yankees tenure: 1955-1967 (as a player), 1969-1979 (as a coach)

World Series won in pinstripes: 6

Hall of Famer: No

Elston Howard’s great nephew is New York Knick Josh Hart.

Howard is credited with creating the baseball doughnut.

Casey Stengel - No. 37

Image for article titled The New York Yankees are running out of numbers to retire
Photo: AP

Yankees tenure: 1949-1960 (as manager)

World Series won in pinstripes: 7

Hall of Famer: Yes

Casey Stengel spent a lot of his career in New York. He played for the Brooklyn Dodgers/Superbas/Robins from 1912-17, the New York Giants from 1921-23, managed the Brooklyn Dodgers from 1934-36, the Yankees from 1949-1960, and the Mets — he was the Amazins’ first skipper — from 1962-65.

Mariano Rivera - No. 42

Image for article titled The New York Yankees are running out of numbers to retire
Photo: AP

Yankees tenure: 1995-2013

World Series won in pinstripes: 5

Hall of Famer: Yes (100 percent, first ballot)

Enter Sandman.

Mariano Rivera makes final entrance at Yankee Stadium
Reggie Jackson - No. 44

Yankees tenure: 1977-1981

World Series won in pinstripes: 2

Hall of Famer: Yes.

He’s Mr. October. And his assassination attempt on the Queen of England was thwarted by Enrico Pallazzo Lt. Frank Drebin.

The Naked Gun (1988) Ludwig Gets Stomped and Run Over
Andy Pettitte - No. 46

Image for article titled The New York Yankees are running out of numbers to retire
Photo: AP

Yankees tenure: 1995-2003, 2007-2010, 2012-13

World Series won in pinstripes: 5

Hall of Famer: No

1995 ALDS Gm2: Andy Pettitte’s two pickoffs
Ron Guidry - No. 49

Image for article titled The New York Yankees are running out of numbers to retire
Photo: AP

Yankees tenure: 1975-1988

World Series won in pinstripes: 2

Hall of Famer: No

Ron Guidry’s 18-strikeout performance in 1978
Bernie Williams - No. 51

Image for article titled The New York Yankees are running out of numbers to retire
Photo: AP

Yankees tenure: 1991-2006

World Series won in pinstripes: 4

Hall of Famer: No

Derek Jeter and Bernie Williams on Seinfeld
