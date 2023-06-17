The New York Yankees have a long, storied history, with 45 players being inducted into the Hall of Fame. The Bronx Bombers have also retired the numbers of their greats — players and managers, including some that aren’t in Cooperstown. All in all, the Yankees have retired 22 numbers — including from 1-10, with No. 8 retired twice for two different Bombers. Here’s a look at all of them.
Billy Martin - No. 1
Yankees tenure: 1950-53, 1955-57 (as a player); 1975-78, 1979, 1983, 1985, 1988 (as manager)
World Series won: 5
Hall of Famer: No
Billy Martin also appeared alongside George Steinbrenner in Miller Lite commercials and was a guest ring announcer at the first Wrestlemania.
Derek Jeter - No. 2
Yankees tenure: 1995-2014
World Series won in pinstripes: 5
Hall of Famer: Yes (only one writer didn’t vote for him)
Derek Jeter also had a cameo in the movie The Other Guys, with the on-screen version of DJ being shot by Mark Wahlberg’s character.
Babe Ruth - No. 3
Yankees tenure: 1920-1934
World Series won in pinstripes: 4
Hall of Famer: Yes
The Sultan of Swat. The King of Crash. The Colossus of Clout. The Great Bambino. The Babe was played by Art LaFleur in The Sandlot.
His quote in the movie became the title of one of my favorite Four Year Strong songs.
Lou Gehrig - No. 4
Yankees tenure: 1923-1939
World Series won in pinstripes: 6
Hall of Famer: Yes
Lou Gehrig played himself in the 1938 movie Rawhide, and his life was chronicled in the film The Pride of the Yankees.
Joe DiMaggio - No. 5
Yankees tenure: 1936-1942, 1946-1951
World Series won in pinstripes: 9
Hall of Famer: Yes
Where have you gone, Joe DiMaggio? Our nation turns its lonely eyes to you.
Joe Torre - No. 6
Yankees tenure: 1996-2007 (as manager)
World Series won in pinstripes: 4
Hall of Famer: Yes
Joe Torre was a nine-time All-Star as a player. He hit .297 with 252 HRs.
Mickey Mantle - No. 7
Yankees tenure: 1951-1968
World Series won in pinstripes: 7
Hall of Famer: Yes
“I’m talking Willie, Mickey, and the Duke.”
In 1973, Mickey Mantle was asked to submit his Yankee Stadium memories on the venue’s 50th anniversary and he wrote: “I got a blowjob under the right field bleachers by the Yankee bullpen. It was about the third or fourth inning. I had pulled a groin and couldn’t fuck at the time.”
Yogi Berra - No. 8
Yankees tenure: 1946-1963 (as a player), 1964 (as manager), 1976-1983 (as a coach)
World Series won in pinstripes: 10 — one for each finger
Hall of Famer: Yes
“It’s like déjà vu all over again.”
“Baseball is 90% mental and the other half is physical.”
“When you come to a fork in the road, take it.”
Bill Dickey - No. 8
Yankees tenure: 1928-1943 (as a player), 1946 (as a player-manager)
World Series won in pinstripes: 7
Hall of Famer: Yes
Bill Dickey married a showgirl, liked to hunt quails, and appeared as himself in The Pride of the Yankees.
Roger Maris - No. 9
Yankees tenure: 1960-66
World Series won in pinstripes: 2
Hall of Famer: No
Roger Maris was portrayed by Barry Pepper — Pvt. Daniel Jackson in Saving Private Ryan — in the Billy Crystal-directed movie 61*.
Maris distributed Budweiser after his playing days.
Phil Rizzuto - No. 10
Yankees tenure: 1941-42, 1946-1956
World Series won in pinstripes: 7
Hall of Famer: Yes
“Rirruto?” “Those are Zs.” “They look like Rs to me. “That’s not fair. Rizzuto is not a word, he’s a baseball player.”
Thurman Munson - No. 15
Yankees tenure: 1969-1979
World Series won in pinstripes: 2
Hall of Famer: No
Munson, a cigar smoker who rocked a sweet ‘stache, gave Reggie Jackson the “Mr. October” moniker.
Whitey Ford - No. 16
Yankees tenure: 1950, 1953-1967
World Series won in pinstripes: 6
Hall of Famer: Yes
Whitey Ford was portrayed by Anthony Michael Hall — ya know, the guy from Sixteen Candles and The Breakfast Club — in 61*. House of Pain rapper turned singer-songwriter Everlast used the “Whitey Ford” moniker for his album Whitey Ford Sings the Blues.
Jorge Posada - No. 20
Yankees tenure: 1995-2011
World Series won in pinstripes: 4
Hall of Famer: No
Hip, hip, Jorge! Apparently to toughen his grip — Posada didn’t wear batting gloves — the long-time backstop pissed on his hands, a la Moises Alou.
Paul O’Neill - No. 21
Yankees tenure: 1993-2001
World Series won in pinstripes: 4
Hall of Famer: No
Keep Paul O’Neill away from water coolers.
Don Mattingly - No. 23
Yankees tenure: 1982-1995 (as a player), 2004-07 (as a coach)
World Series won in pinstripes: Zero (it’s a shame)
Hall of Famer: No
Elston Howard - No. 32
Yankees tenure: 1955-1967 (as a player), 1969-1979 (as a coach)
World Series won in pinstripes: 6
Hall of Famer: No
Elston Howard’s great nephew is New York Knick Josh Hart.
Howard is credited with creating the baseball doughnut.
Casey Stengel - No. 37
Yankees tenure: 1949-1960 (as manager)
World Series won in pinstripes: 7
Hall of Famer: Yes
Casey Stengel spent a lot of his career in New York. He played for the Brooklyn Dodgers/Superbas/Robins from 1912-17, the New York Giants from 1921-23, managed the Brooklyn Dodgers from 1934-36, the Yankees from 1949-1960, and the Mets — he was the Amazins’ first skipper — from 1962-65.
Mariano Rivera - No. 42
Yankees tenure: 1995-2013
World Series won in pinstripes: 5
Hall of Famer: Yes (100 percent, first ballot)
Enter Sandman.
Reggie Jackson - No. 44
Yankees tenure: 1977-1981
World Series won in pinstripes: 2
Hall of Famer: Yes.
He’s Mr. October. And his assassination attempt on the Queen of England was thwarted by
Enrico Pallazzo Lt. Frank Drebin.
Andy Pettitte - No. 46
Yankees tenure: 1995-2003, 2007-2010, 2012-13
World Series won in pinstripes: 5
Hall of Famer: No
Ron Guidry - No. 49
Yankees tenure: 1975-1988
World Series won in pinstripes: 2
Hall of Famer: No
Bernie Williams - No. 51
Yankees tenure: 1991-2006
World Series won in pinstripes: 4
Hall of Famer: No