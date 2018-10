New Yorkers! If you like basketball, you should attend tonight’s Varsity Letters reading series, presented by Gelf Magazine. Speakers include Rafe Bartholomew, who, along with Jackie MacMullan and Dan Klores, wrote the book Basketball: A Love Story to accompany ESPN’s documentary series of the same name. Also on the bill, NYT Magazine staff writer Sam Anderson discussing his book Boom Town about OKC; and Jonathan Coleman, co-author of Jerry West’s memoir. Get all the details here.