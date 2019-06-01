Photo: Buda Mendes (Getty Images)

A Brazilian police document obtained by the Associated Press says Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar has been accused of raping a woman in Paris last month.

The document, filed in Sao Paolo on Friday, says that the two met when they began communicating via Instagram messages earlier this year. A friend of Neymar’s named Gallo then booked her plane tickets to Paris and a hotel to stay in on the Brazilian player’s behalf so that the two could meet in person.

The Brazilian website UOL, who also obtained a copy of the complaint, said the incident itself took place on May 15 at 8 pm. Neymar reportedly was drunk and aggressive when he entered the hotel room and began to forcibly have sex with the woman. She returned to Brazil two days later and waited until Friday to tell the police she was upset over what happened and feared public backlash.

The AP tried to reach out to Neymar’s representatives for comment, but have not replied. The PSG winger is in Brazil training with the national team for the upcoming Copa America tournament.