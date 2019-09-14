Saturday’s Ligue 1 match between Paris Saint-Germain and Strasbourg featured disgruntled Brazilian winger Neymar in the PSG starting lineup for the first time since his transfer request to Barcelona came to an unceremonious end. While it did take the entirety of regulation for him to impact the game in some tangible way, Neymar was able to punctuate his return with a late overhead goal in stoppage time to give his team the late victory.

While the goal was impressive in it of itself, even more impressive was how little Neymar seemed to revel in the moment of victory and incredible athleticism.

Neymar having to return to work and perform at a high level despite his job no longer bringing him any sort of happiness might be the most relatable the $350 million dollar man has been in a long, long time.