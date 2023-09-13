Which NFL teams played above and below expectations

The Cowboys are good and, right now, could be argued as the best team in the NFC. Some would take the 49ers or Eagles [Ed. note: I’d go with San Fran], but Dallas is right up there in that first tier. The defense was magnificent, and the offense was good. Not great, but good. They didn’t need to do much but don’t get used to Dallas blowing through teams like this every week. This was a perfect storm, and the Cowboys took advantage of being the better team. It’s doubtful we’ll see the same outcome the next time these teams play. Even the Giants can’t be this bad consistently. Can they?