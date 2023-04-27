Most impactful NFL Draft day trades

This could be the most impactful draft day trade of all time based on what Mahomes has accomplished in his first six NFL seasons. Let’s not forget he started just one game his rookie year and was the league’s MVP the next. Two Super Bowl victories and Super Bowl MVPs already, two-time All-Pro, and five Pro Bowl selections.

Yep, it’s safe to say the Chiefs got a future Hall of Famer and potential top-five all-time quarterback at a bargain. KC gave up the 27th overall pick in the ’17 draft, a third-round selection, and their first-round pick in ’18. After Mahomes’ first year as the starter, the Chiefs had already won this trade.