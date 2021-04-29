NFL Draft prospects are drippin' like a leaky faucet

Patrick Surtain II is ready for primetime. Screenshot : The Checkdown

It’s time to show out now.

Whenever any sports draft comes around there’s always anticipation about “who goes where” but for many other spectators “who wears what” can be just as exciting.

Enter the 2021 NFL Draft prospects.

Many of these guys have come through drippin’ already tonight.

Alabama cornerback Patrick Surtain II, who could be the first defensive player taken off the board, tonight had one of the most unique chains I’ve ever seen made for him before the draft tonight.

Just look at this chain.

Leo Frost made this man a PS2 chain that had an attachment in the shape of a PlayStation 2 controller. For many unfamiliar with Surtain II, he’s one of the most physically gifted defensive backs that we’ve seen in a long time. The PS2 chain is likely a play on his name and initials and how dominant he’s been on the field the last three seasons at Alabama which have looked like a video game. Hopefully, the skill set can translate to the NFL.

Trey Lance, who is one of the most intriguing prospects of this draft is choosing to keep his eyes covered with shades tonight as he rocks his blue suit in anticipation of hearing his name called.

And don’t even get me started on Ja’Marr Chase. Just look at what this man put together with the all-white look.

The drip will be on full display tonight amongst these prospects, and on a night where it’s sure to get spicy, these fits will be on full display.