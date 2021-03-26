NFL Draft season is officially bonkers with ’Fins flipping picks with 49ers, then Eagles

The Dolphins are poised to get Tua Tagovailoa some help. Image : Getty Images

Oh, hell yes. NFL draft madness is now officially underway. The Miami Dolphins this afternoon traded their No. 3 overall pick to the San Francisco 49ers for the No. 12 pick, a compensatory 2021 3rd round pick, and first-round picks in 2022 and 2023. This trade news broke roughly one hour before BYU quarterback Zach Wilson is scheduled to have his throwing session at his pro day, with Niners general manager John Lynch in attendance.

But wait, THERE’S MORE!

Miami, immediately following this news, flipped the No. 12 overall pick that they got from the Niners and a 2022 1st round pick to the Eagles for the No. 6 overall pick. Absolutely brilliant stuff.

The Dolphins are now in position to likely take the first skill player off the board, doing what I think they need to do – build around last year’s No. 5 overall pick, QB Tua Tagovailoa. Moving up to No. 6, the Dolphins should now be in position to have their choice at a receiving option, potentially pairing Tua with his former college receiver and 2020 Heisman Trophy winning wide receiver DeVonta Smith.

Confused yet? Here’s the new top-12 in the NFL Draft.

According to NFL Network, the Niners have called Jimmy Garoppolo to let him know that, as of now, he is still in their plans. Presumptively, the Niners have traded up to take their quarterback of the future, and could potentially be looking to take a rookie and groom him behind Garoppolo. However, the trade market has definitely been interested in Garoppolo, and the sharks could be circling now knowing that the Niners have moved up.

The top-tier of quarterbacks in this draft class is very strong, with Trevor Lawrence, Zach Wilson, Justin Fields, Trey Lance, and Mac Jones. There are many in the industry putting together mock drafts showing multiple trades to take all five of these quarterbacks in the top 10 of the draft next month.

So, now the Eagles. There were rumors swirling that maybe the Eagles would be taking another quarterback at 6th overall. Them trading down to No. 12 tells me that they are committed to Jalen Hurts as their guy going forward, and will be able to now work on filling other holes on their team. Hurts and Tagovailoa, once teammates at Alabama, both look safe to have starting quarterback jobs heading into the 2021 season.

The Niners, Dolphins, and Eagles all get better with these trades. This makes perfect sense for all sides, and I can’t wait to see what these three teams do with their new picks. Assuming Trevor Lawrence goes first overall, and there’s good traction that Zach Wilson will be going second, I would put my money on former Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields to be the selection for the Niners, but could see Trey Lance being an intriguing option for them as well. The Dolphins could be looking at This is the kind of mayhem that I am 100% here for.

Damn, I love this time of year.