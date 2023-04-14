NFL Draft: Each team's biggest needs

The NFL Draft is arguably the second-biggest event on the league calendar behind the Super Bowl. Every team participates and shapes its roster for the next season. And every franchise will go into the month of May thinking it has made the right moves to get closer to a championship. But of course, only a handful of teams will actually fulfill that prediction.

So where will each of the 32 NFL franchises look to better their odds of being one of those within striking distance of the Lombardi Trophy? All but five teams pick in the first round with three waiting until the third round to make their opening selections. The 49ers almost have to wait until a triple-digit pick to have a representative announcing a new player at the podium. We’ll look at each team’s biggest needs in the order of their first selection, starting with an easy one — Carolina and the first overall selection.

