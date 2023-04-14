NFL Draft: Each team's biggest needs

Here’s what your favorite team needs to accomplish by the end of the three-day festivities

Eric Blum
Will the Panthers draft C.J. Stroud or Bryce Young at No. 1?
Photo: AP

The NFL Draft is arguably the second-biggest event on the league calendar behind the Super Bowl. Every team participates and shapes its roster for the next season. And every franchise will go into the month of May thinking it has made the right moves to get closer to a championship. But of course, only a handful of teams will actually fulfill that prediction.

So where will each of the 32 NFL franchises look to better their odds of being one of those within striking distance of the Lombardi Trophy? All but five teams pick in the first round with three waiting until the third round to make their opening selections. The 49ers almost have to wait until a triple-digit pick to have a representative announcing a new player at the podium. We’ll look at each team’s biggest needs in the order of their first selection, starting with an easy one — Carolina and the first overall selection.

Carolina Panthers

Image for article titled NFL Draft: Each team&#39;s biggest needs
Photo: Getty Images

This one’s pretty simple. You don’t trade up to the top pick to take anything other than a quarterback. This pick will be C.J. Stroud (pictured) or Bryce Young and will address the team’s biggest need after the Panthers signed Adam Thielen from the Vikings.

Houston Texans

Image for article titled NFL Draft: Each team&#39;s biggest needs
Photo: Getty Images

Where don’t the Texans have a need? Picking whoever is still on the board between Young (pictured) and Stroud would be a smart choice. Houston also has huge needs at wide receiver and defensive line. Taking Will Anderson at No. 2 and seeing which QB is available at No. 12 may be the best long-term decision.

Arizona Cardinals

Kyler Murray
Photo: AP

This is one of the weirder sets of needs for a team in the NFL. It’s basically just defense. The offense is almost complete for new head coach Jonathan Gannon. Revamping the defensive line will be key. If Will Anderson is available at No. 3 overall, he’s headed to Glendale.

Indianapolis Colts

Image for article titled NFL Draft: Each team&#39;s biggest needs
Photo: AP

After Peyton Manning, Andrew Luck, and whatever Indy tried to do with Matt Ryan (pictured), the Colts now need another young quarterback. Neither Stroud nor Young will fall beyond No. 4 in a worst-case scenario. Indianapolis also has a huge need at cornerback after the departure of Stephon Gilmore.

Seattle Seahawks

Image for article titled NFL Draft: Each team&#39;s biggest needs
Photo: Getty Images

Pete Carroll and company were aggressive in free agency, but still have some needs to address and have two top-20 to fill more holes. Another wide receiver and depth along the defensive line would be the team’s top priorities in the draft.

Detroit Lions

Image for article titled NFL Draft: Each team&#39;s biggest needs
Photo: Getty Images

In the Motor City, it feels like the Lions are on the brink of creating something special and this draft could be the way to finally push Detroit over the edge. Needs at safety and the interior of the defensive line are at the top of the team’s list.

Las Vegas Raiders

Image for article titled NFL Draft: Each team&#39;s biggest needs
Photo: Getty Images

Ignoring the need for a franchise quarterback after the signing of Jimmy Garoppolo, the Raiders need to focus on drafting a high-level receiver to take attention away from Davante Adams (pictured), as well as a tight end after trading away Darren Waller.

Atlanta Falcons

Drake London
Photo: Getty Images

Continuing the early-draft trend of needing wide receivers and defensive linemen, enter the Falcons, who appear to be riding with the duo of Desmond Ridder and Taylor Heinicke behind center.

Chicago Bears

Image for article titled NFL Draft: Each team&#39;s biggest needs
Photo: Getty Images

The former owners of the No. 1 overall pick were set at quarterback with Justin Fields (pictured) and made the smart move to trade back. Yet, protecting Fields by drafting a few offensive linemen would go a long way in the Windy City.

Philadelphia Eagles

Jalen Hurts
Photo: AP

The NFC champions from last season pick in the top 10? Especially with San Francisco not picking until No. 99, Philly has a wide-open opportunity to make another run to the Super Bowl by picking a defensive lineman here. It’d be a little high for any running back after losing Miles Sanders, because Bijan Robinson will likely already be gone.

Tennessee Titans

Image for article titled NFL Draft: Each team&#39;s biggest needs
Photo: AP

Things in Nashville are the definition of average. The Titans need help on both sides of the ball with the addition of offensive linemen to block for Derrick Henry (pictured) and more defensive ends to put pressure on opposing quarterbacks.

New York Jets

Sauce Gardner
Photo: Getty Images

Maybe the most popular team of the 2023 offseason because of a player not currently on the Jets roster. Assuming New York does acquire Aaron Rodgers, its need at quarterback goes away and it can focus on protecting him with a few offensive linemen.

New England Patriots

Image for article titled NFL Draft: Each team&#39;s biggest needs
Photo: AP

The Patriots have a glaring need at offensive line. New England’s offensive front in the trenches was so bad last year that Mac Jones (pictured) looked terrible for long stretches instead of just average. Picking up a wide receiver or two wouldn’t hurt either.

Green Bay Packers

Image for article titled NFL Draft: Each team&#39;s biggest needs
Photo: AP

To continue with the Aaron Rodgers drama, assuming the trade goes through and the Packers have anointed Jordan Love (pictured) their next quarterback, going after a tight end or a safety early would be the ideal move.

Washington Commanders

Brian Robinson
Photo: AP

Of the Commanders’ three biggest needs of the offseason, the team weirdly set itself up for a lot of success in 2023. One glaring need remains at cornerback and whoever is the best available one on the board when No. 16 comes around should be the team’s choice.

Pittsburgh Steelers

George Pickens (l.) and Kenny Pickett
Photo: AP

We’ve reached the point in the first round where teams are selecting from their original draft spots that were at least decent last season. The Steelers are already nicely set up for 2023, but selecting an offensive lineman or defensive back in the first round would be the best move toward a postseason return.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Mike Evans
Photo: Getty Images

The Bucs can’t draft Tom Brady, so it’s onto option No. 2, and even with the signing of Baker Mayfield to a 1-year contract, it wouldn’t be surprising at all to see Tampa move up and be the team that reaches on a quarterback at some point in the draft.

Los Angeles Chargers

Justin Herbert
Photo: AP

Old habits are hard to break and despite the Chargers being a playoff team last season, they have the same needs as a lot of the teams drafting in the top 10 at wide receiver and defensive line. With Joey Bosa being hurt for most of 2022, starting on defense makes the most sense.

Baltimore Ravens

Image for article titled NFL Draft: Each team&#39;s biggest needs
Photo: Getty Images

Another team, more drama. The signing of Odell Beckham Jr. (pictured) does little to shield the Ravens from Lamar Jackson and whether he’s their long-term answer at quarterback. It wouldn’t be shocking to see Baltimore take one in the draft, although it has a major need at cornerback too.

Minnesota Vikings

Image for article titled NFL Draft: Each team&#39;s biggest needs
Photo: Getty Images

Even with rumors of the Vikings dealing Kirk Cousins (pictured, left) away, don’t expect Minnesota to draft a quarterback here. Drafting multiple wide receivers who can take attention away from Justin Jefferson (pictured, right) is a high priority, as is linebacker.

Jacksonville Jaguars

Image for article titled NFL Draft: Each team&#39;s biggest needs
Photo: Getty Images

After seeing the improvements of Trevor Lawrence (pictured) last season, adding talent around him is key. Starting with a change-of-pace running back and getting a good one in the late first round is completely possible.

New York Giants

Image for article titled NFL Draft: Each team&#39;s biggest needs
Photo: AP

Looks like East Rutherford, New Jersey’s less-interesting team is sticking with Daniel Jones (pictured) at quarterback and giving him a star wide receiver needs to happen for the team to take the next step in the best division in football.

Dallas Cowboys

Image for article titled NFL Draft: Each team&#39;s biggest needs
Photo: Getty Images

As Ezekiel Elliott leaves the franchise, picking up a supplement to Tony Pollard (pictured) will need to happen at some point. Beyond running back, the Cowboys could use more depth along both the offensive and defensive line.

Buffalo Bills

Josh Allen
Photo: Getty Images

Offensively, the Bills look solid. Another running back would help, as well as a tight end to back up Dawson Knox. Buffalo’s biggest need overall would be at linebacker and unsurprisingly, it’s set up everywhere else.

Cincinnati Bengals

Joe Burrow
Photo: AP

The Bengals are set up everywhere but in the secondary, where they’re young and need depth. Picking up multiple cornerbacks and safeties wouldn’t be surprising at all. Cincinnati is well set up for the next several years and it doesn’t need much to compete as one of the best teams in the league again.

New Orleans Saints

Chris Olave
Photo: Getty Images

In the Big Easy, nothing is a concern more than revamping the defensive line. Whoever is the best one available at No. 29 should be who comes off the board. Taking a tight end would be great for depth on offense too.

Kansas City Chiefs

Image for article titled NFL Draft: Each team&#39;s biggest needs
Photo: Getty Images

Patrick Mahomes (pictured) can’t play on both sides of the ball, or throw the ball and catch it himself, so the Chiefs have needs at wide receiver and in the secondary. Adding one or two more offensive linemen to protect the reigning Super Bowl MVP would also be nice.

Los Angeles Rams

Matthew Stafford
Photo: AP

After one of the most disappointing seasons in NFL history for a defending champion, the Rams really have needs all over the field except at wide receiver and running back. Starting on defense and eventually taking a quarterback would be great for Sean McVay’s team.

Miami Dolphins

Tua Tagovailoa (l.) and Tyreek Hill
Photo: Getty Images

There are only 31 first-round draft picks because of how the franchise tampered with Tom Brady and Sean Payton. Waiting until the second round to add a player, the Dolphins should go after a tight end to complete an already-stout roster.

Denver Broncos

Image for article titled NFL Draft: Each team&#39;s biggest needs
Photo: AP

Speaking of Payton, he won’t be affiliated with the Broncos for a draft selection until the third round, and there are plenty of fires to put out in Denver. The best way to take heat off of Russell Wilson (pictured) is to draft a wide receiver to help him.

Cleveland Browns

Deshaun Watson
Photo: AP

The Browns had a good offseason and made plenty of solid signings but still need to bolster their defensive line to compete with the best in the AFC. It wouldn’t be surprising to see Cleveland take a quarterback either.

San Francisco 49ers

Christian McCaffrey
Photo: Getty Images

After finishing as the second-best team in the NFC last season, the 49ers have to wait until pick No. 99 to add to their team through the draft. Good thing San Francisco and Philadelphia are on an island as the NFC’s best. Going after some defensive pieces late in the third round makes the most sense.

