Jim Brown

For those of a certain age, Jim Brown is seen as the best running back to ever do it and the greatest football player of all time. Brown played nine seasons for Cleveland and was in the Pro Bowl each year. He was named All-Pro eight times, named MVP three times, won offensive rookie of the year in ‘57, and won an NFL championship.

Brown was an all-around athlete as he was also elite in the sport of track and field.

Following the ‘65 campaign, Brown retired as the NFL’s all-time leading rusher with 12,312 yards. Jim was heavily involved in the civil rights movement of the 60s and Hollywood as an actor. Brown was in search of more than what football had to offer him.

“I want more mental stimulation than I would have playing football,” Brown said after retiring.



Back in the 60s, they weren’t doing farewell tours, but had he come along a few decades later, Brown indeed would’ve received one.