The NFL’s television schedule doesn’t tell you everything about who’s expected to be good in a given season. The Cowboys and Steelers will always get plenty of games in prime time, because no matter what, they’re going to draw eyeballs.



Likewise, if a team isn’t on national TV a lot, it doesn’t mean they’re bad. The Bills are Buffalo’s premier sports franchise by about a million miles, but the Sabres still get more airtime nationally because they do big numbers, hockey-wise, while the Bills just don’t move the needle outside of western New York.

But if your team is only playing a game or two outside of the regular Sunday at 1 and 4 Eastern windows, yeah, odds are they stink. When NFL RedZone crowns about showing “every touchdown from every game,” there are some teams that are responsible for giving up a lot of those touchdowns.

These are those teams, in Part 1 of Deadspin’s season preview for RedZone fans: the teams that we Hansonheads will be seeing more than all the rest, as we see… Every Touchdown? From Every Game?