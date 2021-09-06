One of the things that’s exciting about the NFL is that, with only 16 games — sorry, with only 17 games in a season, a couple of unexpected wins or losses can change the entire complexion of a season. A bad team can make the playoffs, while an otherwise good team can miss out because of a couple of bounces.

We get to see those bounces happen every Sunday afternoon on the RedZone channel, and teams with high hopes but not necessarily high expectations are there plenty, because they’re not getting a ton of time in the spotlight primetime games.

RedZone still will focus mostly on better games with better teams, but a couple of the middling sorts will wind up having big years because that’s how the NFL works. In the meantime, since those Actually Good teams are going to be the ones you’re most interested in following over the course of seven hours of commercial-free football, you, unlike Scott Hanson, will have the opportunity to get up off the couch when these teams are playing.

This is Part 2 of Deadspin’s season preview for RedZone fans... The Bathroom Breakers.