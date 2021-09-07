Every week during the season, NFL RedZone is packed with action from across the league, and there are some stalwarts who carry the action every Sunday afternoon from 1 to 8 Eastern.

The main characters of RedZone can’t be the teams that are constantly playing primetime games, because, well, they’re not on RedZone. And it can’t be the stinky teams who are almost exclusively on RedZone, because they stink.



The happy medium is really good teams who don’t get a ton of night games because they aren’t super-popular nationally, mixed with teams with huge followings who aren’t at the level of the league’s elite. You’ll know which is which as you continue through this preview of teams who will regularly occupy the screen on Sunday afternoons, often with one, two, or even three other games at the same time, because you want to see all of these teams in action for one reason or another.



This is Part 3 of Deadspin’s season preview for RedZone fans... The Quad Boxers.

