NFL roundup: Ja'Marr Chase, Bengals pull away from Cardinals

Joe Burrow threw three touchdown passes to Ja'Marr Chase to lead the Cincinnati Bengals past the Arizona Cardinals, 34-20, on Sunday in Glendale. Ariz.

Chase set a new Bengals record for catches in a game with 15 on 19 targets and totaled 192 yards, shattering the old mark of 13 receptions held by Carl Pickens (versus Steelers on Oct. 11, 1998). Burrow finished 36-for-46 for 317 yards, the three touchdowns and an interception.

Advertisement

Evan McPherson had a pair of 40-yard field goals and Cam Taylor-Britt returned an interception for a touchdown for Cincinnati (2-3), which won for the first time in three road games this season.

Advertisement

Joshua Dobbs completed 15 of 32 passes for 166 yards and two touchdowns, but he threw his first two interceptions of the season for the Cardinals (1-4). Marquise Brown had four catches for 61 yards and a TD.

Advertisement

Saints 34, Patriots 0

Derek Carr threw two touchdown passes and New Orleans' defense forced three turnovers in a victory over New England in Foxborough, Mass.

Advertisement

Carr passed for 183 yards, Alvin Kamara rushed for 80 yards and became the Saints' all-time touchdown leader and Tyrann Mathieu got the rout started by returning an interception of Mac Jones for the game's first score.

The Saints (3-2) ended their NFL-worst streak of 10 consecutive games scoring 21 or fewer points. For the second straight week, Jones had two interceptions and a lost fumble before being replaced by Bailey Zappe in the fourth quarter for the Patriots (1-4), who suffered their worst home shutout loss in franchise history.

Advertisement

Eagles 23, Rams 14

Jalen Hurts threw for 303 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 72 yards and another score as Philadelphia stayed unbeaten by knocking off Los Angeles in Inglewood, Calif.

Advertisement

Dallas Goedert had eight receptions for 117 yards and a touchdown for the Eagles (5-0). A.J. Brown racked up 127 yards on six catches, including a 36-yard reception in the fourth quarter as Philadelphia went ahead by nine on Jake Elliott's 26-yard field goal with 4:06 to play.

Los Angeles (2-3) welcomed back wide receiver Cooper Kupp, who missed the first four games with a hamstring injury. He finished with eight catches for 118 yards. Matthew Stafford went 21-of-37 passing for a season-low 222 yards and two touchdowns.

Advertisement

Jaguars 25, Bills 20

Trevor Lawrence went 25-for-37 passing for 315 yards and a touchdown to guide Jacksonville over Buffalo in London.

Advertisement

Lawrence, who lost two of three fumbles, played through an apparent calf issue during the second half as the Jaguars (3-2) became the first NFL team to play two consecutive games in London. Travis Etienne rushed 26 times for 136 yards and two touchdowns. Calvin Ridley caught seven passes for 122 yards.

Josh Allen went 27-for-40 for 359 yards, two touchdowns and one interception for the Bills (3-2), who were held to 29 rushing yards compared to 196 for the Jaguars.

Advertisement

Falcons 21, Texans 19

Younghoe Koo kicked a 37-yard field goal as time expired as host Atlanta edged Houston.

Advertisement

The Texans (2-3) had grabbed a 19-18 lead on C.J. Stroud's 18-yard touchdown pass to Dalton Schultz with 1:49 left in the game. But Desmond Ridder drove the Falcons 56 yards in 10 plays to set up Koo's kick on the final play for Atlanta (3-2).

Ridder completed 28 of 37 passes for a career-high 329 yards and a touchdown. He added a 7-yard scoring run. Stroud completed 20 of 35 passes for 249 yards and a touchdown, and he broke the record for most pass attempts without an interception to start a career, now at 186 and counting.

Advertisement

Lions 42, Panthers 24

Jared Goff passed for three touchdowns and rushed for another as host Detroit pounded winless Carolina.

Advertisement

Goff completed 20 of 28 passes for 236 yards. David Montgomery rushed for 108 yards and a TD on 19 carries and for the Lions (4-1). Josh Reynolds caught four passes for 76 yards and a score.

Carolina rookie Bryce Young completed 25 of 41 passes for 247 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions. Adam Thielen caught 11 passes for 107 yards and a touchdown for the Panthers (0-5).

Advertisement

Colts 23, Titans 16

Zack Moss ran 23 times for 165 yards and two touchdowns as host Indianapolis overcame a first-half injury to starting quarterback Anthony Richardson to earn a win over Tennessee.

Advertisement

Moss' second score came on a 3-yard run with eight minutes left in the third quarter, giving the Colts (3-2) the lead for good at 17-13. Richardson departed the game with 4:29 left in the first half when he fell on his right shoulder after a 4-yard run. It was the third time in four starts that the rookie failed to finish the game due to injury. Prior to departing, he was 9 of 12 for 98 yards.

Ryan Tannehill completed 23 of 34 passes for 264 yards for Tennessee, but his last pass was intercepted with 10 seconds left. DeAndre Hopkins had eight catches for 140 yards.

Advertisement

Dolphins 31, Giants 16

Tyreek Hill hauled in eight catches for 181 yards and De'Von Achane continued his frantic scoring pace as Miami beat New York in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Advertisement

Hill dealt the Giants a lethal blow just 54 seconds into the second half with a 69-yard score that gave Miami (4-1) a 24-10 lead. Graham Gano pulled New York (1-4) within 11 with a 37-yard field goal, but Raheem Mostert's 2-yard scoring plunge as time expired in the third quarter squashed any chance of a comeback.

Meanwhile, Achane finished with 151 yards and a TD on just 11 carries. He now has 455 rushing yards and seven total touchdowns (five rushing, two receiving) over the past three weeks, becoming just the fourth player in Dolphins franchise history to rack up at least 400 yards on the ground in a three-game span.

Advertisement

Steelers 17, Ravens 10

Kenny Pickett threw a 41-yard touchdown pass to George Pickens with 1:17 remaining and Pittsburgh scored 14 fourth-quarter points to notch a victory over visiting Baltimore.

Advertisement

T.J. Watt recorded two sacks and recovered a fumble as Pittsburgh (3-2) won for the sixth time in the past seven matchups with Baltimore (3-2). Pickett completed 18 of 32 passes for 224 yards while playing through a bone bruise in his left knee. Pickens had six receptions for 130 yards.

Lamar Jackson completed 22 of 38 passes for 236 yards and one interception and rushed for 45 yards for the Ravens. Justice Hill ran for a touchdown.

Advertisement

Jets 31, Broncos 21

Breece Hall rushed for a career-high 177 yards and a touchdown and Greg Zuerlein kicked five field goals to fuel visiting New York to a victory over Denver.

Advertisement

Hall scampered for a go-ahead, 72-yard touchdown early in the third quarter. Zach Wilson completed 19 of 26 passes for 199 yards before he was intercepted by Patrick Surtain II deep in Denver territory with 2:14 remaining in the fourth quarter. The Jets improved to 2-3.

The Broncos' bid to complete the rally was thwarted after Russell Wilson was sacked by Quincy Williams, with Bryce Hall scooping up the loose ball and sprinting 39 yards for a touchdown. Russell Wilson went 20-for-31 for 196 yards and tossed two touchdowns, including a 3-yarder to tight end Adam Trautman, for the Broncos (1-4).

Advertisement

Chiefs 27, Vikings 20

Patrick Mahomes completed 31 of 41 passes for 281 yards and two touchdowns, and Kansas City held on for a win over Minnesota in Minneapolis.

Advertisement

Rashee Rice and Travis Kelce had one touchdown reception apiece for Kansas City (4-1). Isiah Pacheco contributed 55 yards and a touchdown on the ground. The score was tied at halftime before the Chiefs surged to a 27-13 lead in the third quarter.

Kirk Cousins completed 29 of 47 passes for 284 yards and two touchdowns for Minnesota (1-4). Jordan Addison had six catches for 64 yards and a score.

Advertisement

—Field Level Media