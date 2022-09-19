There is no way that I could’ve been in the locker rooms of the Miami Dolphins, New York Jets, and Arizona Cardinals during their Week 2 halftimes.



That being said, the way that those teams played in the second half, if there was a song playing during those intermissions, it would’ve been Kendrick Lamar’s “Count me out.” Specifically the chorus.

“I love when you count me out. I love when you count me out.”

Those aren’t the only words of the chorus in the song, but they do encapsulate the spirit of it. During Track 10 of “Mr. Morale and the Big Steppers,” Kendrick lets it be known that he very much enjoys putting those who underestimate him in their place.

Even if it wasn’t that chorus that spurred the Sunday shockers, something got a hold of the Dolphins, Jets, and Cardinals. They refused to be counted out, and put their Week 2 opponents on the canvas in dramatic fashion.