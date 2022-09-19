There is no way that I could’ve been in the locker rooms of the Miami Dolphins, New York Jets, and Arizona Cardinals during their Week 2 halftimes.
That being said, the way that those teams played in the second half, if there was a song playing during those intermissions, it would’ve been Kendrick Lamar’s “Count me out.” Specifically the chorus.
“I love when you count me out. I love when you count me out.”
Those aren’t the only words of the chorus in the song, but they do encapsulate the spirit of it. During Track 10 of “Mr. Morale and the Big Steppers,” Kendrick lets it be known that he very much enjoys putting those who underestimate him in their place.
Even if it wasn’t that chorus that spurred the Sunday shockers, something got a hold of the Dolphins, Jets, and Cardinals. They refused to be counted out, and put their Week 2 opponents on the canvas in dramatic fashion.
The Dolphins appeared to be overmatched… for a time
They didn’t look like world beaters against the New England Patriots last week. Tua Tagovailoa made a handful of plays, but it was the Patriots’ lack of offensive playmakers, and the late summer South Florida humidity that choked them into a Week 1 loss.
Competition stepped up quickly for the Dolphins. They had to travel to the Mid-Atlantic region to take on the Baltimore Ravens on the road. The Ravens breezed past the Jets in Week 1 and were ready to make a statement that they deserved to be considered as much a part of the AFC elite as the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs.
Baltimore took the opening kickoff 103 yards for a touchdown. Then Lamar Jackson’s performance both on the ground and in the air had the Dolphins down 21 points, and social media yelling at the Ravens to ink their QB to a long-term deal.
In the second half the Dolphins had six offensive possessions, and scored a touchdown on five of them — including all of their fourth-quarter drives. As great as Jackson was, Tagovailoa got the ball to playmakers who Jackson could only dream were in his huddle. Jaylen Waddle and Tyreek Hill were unstoppable, helping Tagovailoa put on one of the best performances of any quarterback in NFL history with 469 yards passing and six touchdowns.
Thank You, Jets
Maybe not everyone on the Cleveland Browns is worth despising, but they make it hard to decipher who is decent among people who care about that franchise. The fans were bad enough with their offensive displays of support for Deshaun Watson during the preseason, but at the Browns regular-season opener, an even more vile display was shared on social media.
Someone actually placed a mannequin of Watson on a massage table with a full erection, and the sign in front of it read “happy endings are not illegal.”
Certain coaches believe that when one — or a few — members of a team do something deserving of rebuke that the entire team should be punished. I didn’t like that as a young athlete, and not every Browns fan and employee needs to be lumped in with the person that arranged that disgusting display.
However, the Browns did shamelessly offer Watson a contract far more lucrative than necessary while knowing of the dozens of accusations of sexual misconduct against him, and they do have a few fans who have gone viral for their complete absence of decency.
So when one of the laughingstocks of the NFL made up a 13-point deficit with less than two minutes remaining in the game and intercepted the Browns on their final drive to seal the win, I have to admit, I enjoyed it.
Kyler Murray is a wizard
Since he decided to forgo that $14 million from the Oakland A’s in 2019, it has been clear that he belongs in the NFL, not at an empty RingCentral Coliseum where during a regular season A’s game, two people thought they had found enough privacy to “do it like they do on the Discovery Channel.”
The 2018 Heisman Trophy winner can’t bring the same percentage of victories to the Arizona Cardinals that he did to the Oklahoma Sooners, but he has been every bit as entertaining while trying. The scrambles, the flinging the ball down the field with the flick of the wrist, the explosion that Murray brings to an NFL field is must-see TV regardless of the Cardinals’ chances at victory.
The Cardinals appeared to have none on Sunday when the Las Vegas Raiders were up 23-7. A fun early window of Week 2 games appeared to be giving way to a late window worthy of a nap. Then most of the games took a turn to the dramatic, but none like the match between the Cardinals and Raiders.
Following a drive that started late in the third quarter and ended early in the fourth, with the Cardinals scoring no points and still being down 23-7, they forced a punt, scored a touchdown, forced another punt, and scored another touchdown
The Cardinals got not only the touchdowns but the two-point conversions as well, and it was all a part of the Murray show. He threw the deep ball to Marquise Brown that set up the first of the fourth-quarter touchdowns, and then he ran in the two-point conversion. Murray then ran in the next touchdown, and threw a mind-boggling laser to A.J. Green for the 2-pointer to tie the game.
Murray didn’t force the fumble, or score the game-winning touchdown overtime, but without his playmaking the Cardinals would be 0-2.