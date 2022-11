5. Detroit Lions (3-6)



The Lions are suddenly on a two-game winning streak and are close to playing themselves off the P owerless R ankings . This is the first time Detroit’s won consecutive games since Weeks 6 and 7 of the 2020 season.



The Lions managed to defeat Aaron Rodgers and the Packers last week, and for their Week 10 encore, beat another divisional foe, Chicago. This was a high-scoring affair that the Lions narrowly escaped, 31-30.