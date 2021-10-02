Best Over/Under Bet

Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears



Over/Under: 42

Sometimes digging through the week’s dirtiest, most disgusting matchups can yield the most fruitful results in the end.

There’s just no other proper way to describe this oncoming dumpster-burner between NFC Norris (forever known as such thanks to Chris Berman) division residents. The Lions look like the same ol’ perennial patsy, even under new “gritty” coach Dan Campbell, while the Bears appear to be regressing toward new lows.

Chicago certainly reached perhaps its lowest point possible last week, managing only 47 yards of offense total in an ugly defeat to the Browns. They comically wound up averaging 1.1 yards per play.

The jokes don’t end there. Whoever starts at QB this week — whether it be Andy Dalton or Justin Fields — will be a game-time call made by Matt Nagy, who is also refusing to reveal if he or offensive coordinator Bill Lazor will be calling plays.

What a disaster. But, even disasters can be fun to bet on when they help point to a desired result. And no matter who is lined up behind center, the Bears clearly are a work in progress that should endure more growing pains, especially if the rookie Fields gets another starting nod. How could he possibly be comfortable after being on the receiving end of nine sacks?

True, the Lions are the Lions, a constant joke in their own right, but to be fair, the defense has played respectable and would have taken down the mighty Ravens if not for an NFL record 66-yard field goal (!) that beat them at the buzzer.

Still, though, Detroit did hold Lamar Jackson and Co. to only 19 points after they dropped at least 27 on the scoreboard in seven straight regular season games dating back to last year. The Lions offense is turning into the issue.

And who didn’t see this coming? Jared Goff is now QB1 — not Matthew Stafford — and his cast of targets to throw to outside of T.J. Hockenson is simply putrid.

Now they must face arguably their stiffest test to date in Week 4. For all the problems and misery Chicago is currently experiencing, they do still have a strong D.

On top of everything, a considerable amount of rain is expected in the forecast at Soldier Field. Scattered thunderstorms, as they are being called, should only contribute to what is likely bad football.

Pick: UNDER 42 (-110)