4. Las Vegas Raiders (2-5)



This season continues to get worse and worse for Las Vegas. This was a team with expectations coming into the season, and after playing seven games, they’ve won two. The Raiders beat the Texans last week and scored 38 points in the process.



This w eek the Raiders racked up a great big goose egg. The Saints shut them out , 24-0, with Andy Dalton leading the way at quarterback for New Orleans. Dalton flashed back to his days in Cincinnati, passing for nearly 230 yards and two TDs without throwing an interception.