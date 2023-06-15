Braden Holtby saves game with miraculous stop

The comparison of goaltenders makes the resemblance even weirder, with Braden Holtby backstopping those Capitals and Adin Hill starting in net for Vegas. The Canadians were only a year apart during their championship wins and both were in contract years with fan bases torn as to whether either was the long-term solution in net. Both stood on their heads during championship runs and any hockey fan knows if you’ve got a hot goaltender, winning games in the playoffs is so much easier. And nobody shined those two seasons more than Holtby and Hill. Let’s also compare “The Save” to Hill’s sprawling stick-on-puck save this year. Both were in Game 2s, both to the goaltender’s right in the same arena, albeit at different ends of the ice. Holtby’s save of his life was better, as he had less time to react to a weird bounce off the boards and there was less time remaining in the game. Both were Herculean. It’s almost a sign that their team was destined for a championship.

The roster makeup of both franchises was different. Washington relied on its superstars with role players, like Stephenson, stepping up to fill in the cracks to win a title. Vegas was a deeper team with fewer bonafide stars. The Golden Knights were so well-balanced in the playoffs it was a methodical game of pick your poison for four series. The Panthers choose a quicker demise in the form of zero regulation wins in five tries against the Golden Knights. Beyond that, the championship resume for both teams looks familiar. Now the Golden Knights have to retain their head coach through the offseason.