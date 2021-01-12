NHL North Preview: Probably no Cup winners here, but expect a spirited competition

Calgary Flames

Photo : Getty Images

COVID Response: One thing missing from hockey without fans in arenas is the 50/50 raffle where fans get a chance to win money and half of the entries go to charity. The Flames are continuing their 50/50 raffle online, with some of the proceeds going to COVID relief in southern Alberta.

Staying Away: Center Martin Pospisil, who played for the Flames’ AHL affiliate last season, missed training camp after contracting coronavirus in December. Pospisil had been playing in the pro league in Slovakia, so it’s not like he wasn’t in playing shape, but the coronavirus layoff might mean he doesn’t see NHL action this year. Goalie Tyler Parsons also missed training camp after ankle surgery.

Oh, He’s Here Now? The Flames gave Chris Tanev four years and $18 million, which is a decision that will age poorly, but not nearly so poorly as the six years and $36 million that Calgary put on a contract for Jacob Markstrom. There were some other lower-level signings, most notably Josh Leivo and Dominik Simon, The salary cap situation in Calgary was dicey. Now? Yikes.

Where’d He Go? A sign that you had a terrible offseason is when one of your players goes to camp just hoping to make another team, and immediately draws comparisons to the guy you signed away from that team… for a four-year, $18 million contract. And yet, here we are, with Tanev in Calgary and Travis Hamonic in Vancouver. The Flames also lost T.J. Brodie to the Maple Leafs, while Derek Forbort signed in Winnipeg, Alan Quine in Edmonton, and Cam Talbot in Minnesota.

What To Expect: Geoff Ward did an incredible job last year to get the Flames back on track after their disastrous and scandalous start under Bill Peters. But the front office that handled the Peters situation so badly in the first place didn’t exactly show hockey savvy in the offseason, and the Flames’ untenable and stupid decisions in free agency are slamming shut whatever window they had. Maybe they’re a playoff team, but they’ll just be fodder if they are.