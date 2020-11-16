NHL releases Reverse Retros Jerseys: Blasty is your new god

The Best

Calgary Flames

Screenshot : NHL

Blasty is back. The best of the early aughts alternate logos, and the only jersey that should be black for a team whose colors don’t normally involve black, the only horse of the apocalypse has returned! That’s right, the only horse, because he killed the other ones and married their wives!! Look at him and tell me he didn’t.



The only way this could be better is if the logo was Jarome Iginla with a flaming sword riding Blasty with flames shooting out of his nostrils as they turn Milan Lucic into mere dust.

Ha, just kidding. Lucic has been dust for the past five years.

Anaheim Ducks

Screenshot : NHL

I’ll be honest with you, dear reader, I hate everything about the Ducks. I hate everything about Anaheim. And really, Orange County. It’s a wannabe MAGA chud stronghold except everyone there is too chickenshit to admit it or give up the perfect weather to go be amongst their people. Honda Center is a bastion of grossness and ignorance and acts as a beacon for an area that is essentially the runoff out of L.A.’s mouth when a belch got a little too aggressive.



And yet these are awesome.

These were universally panned when they came out in the 90’s and seen as the ultimate symbol of the “Fox-ification” of the league when it signed a TV-deal with Fox. But we’ve come to embrace the ridiculousness. And Wild Wing breaking free of his ice-shackles to right the wrongs of society with righteous anger is what we need right now. It also helps that this is such a departure from the normal Ducks jerseys, which have been the league’s most boring this side of the Rangers for years.

Los Angeles Kings

Screenshot : NHL

Not all of California nailed it (we’re coming for you in a second, Sharks), but the southern part sure did. This is the perfect blending of old-school colors and a different old-school logo, and the combination feels new and exciting. And the details will be easy to marvel at as Drew Doughty drags his fat, overpaid, alleged-rapist-ass up and down the ice for a couple shifts before stopping at a Staples Center ATM and his 14th Wahoo Taco of the day.

