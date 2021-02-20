Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
NHL

NHL's Lake Tahoe Classic is an actual hot mess [UPDATED]

cbaud
Chris Baud
With ice meting under their skates, players and refs had a hard time staying upright.
Screenshot: NBC

Apparently it’s difficult to keep a 200-by-85 foot sheet of ice in pristine condition, appropriate for world-class ice sports, while it bakes under recently discovered celestial bodies that produce light and heat. Who knew?

The NHL had a two-game series scheduled to be played at gorgeous Lake Tahoe, as part of its annual and wildly popular Winter Classic series.

On Saturday, the Vegas Golden Knights had a 1-0 lead over the Colorado Avalanche going into intermission. But issues with the ice were apparent during the first period and the game had to be delayed. Those issues being the ice was turning into slush. Ruts formed and players and referees both stumbled and tumbled all over the place.

Yeaaaaaah....that ain’t ice.
Screenshot: NBC

UPDATE: According to Commissioner Gary Bettman, the game will resume at 9 p.m. PST.

The league has already announced that Sunday’s Flyers-Bruins game at Lake Tahoe would be pushed back from an afternoon game to a 7:30 p.m. EST. start.

Chris Baud

Managing editor. Former N.Y. Daily Newser. Former broke poker player.

