Screenshot: FOX

The Browns are pummeling the Falcons defense this afternoon, and one of the main culprits has been Cleveland running back Nick Chubb. Having already caught a receiving touchdown earlier, Chubb added to the damage by running through a hole, making one man miss, and ripping off a 92-yard rush to the end zone in the middle of the third quarter to give the Browns an 18-point lead.

Chubb’s run was both the longest rush in Browns history, and the longest play from scrimmage of this NFL season, surpassing C.J. Beathard’s 82-yard pass to George Kittle.