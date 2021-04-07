Nike, Beats By Dre become first major sponsors to drop Deshaun Watson

DeShaun Watson was dropped by two sponsors over allegations of sexual assault and harassment. Image : Getty Images

Nike announced this morning that it has suspended its endorsement deal with Deshaun Watson over mounting sexual misconduct allegations.



“We are deeply concerned by the disturbing allegations and have suspended Deshaun Watson. We will continue to closely monitor the situation,” the sports apparel company said in a statement to CNBC.

A few hours later, Beats By Dre ended its partnership with Watson.

Currently, 22 women have come forward to accuse the Texans quarterback of sexual assault or sexual harrassment.

Yesterday, the first woman to accuse Watson spoke publicly about her traumatizing experience with the QB. During a news conference, Ashley Solis alleged that Watson touched her with his penis during a massage session last year in her home. Other women have come forward with similar accusations.

“I come forward now so that Deshaun Watson does not assault another woman,” Solis said. “I am seeking justice not just on behalf of myself but for all survivors... This is about having my voice heard.”

Watson and his lawyer, Rusty Hardiin, have denied all claims of sexual assault or misconduct from each of the 22 accusers.

In addition to Solis, another woman recently filed a criminal complaint with the Houston Police as well. The department is conducting an investigation.

The NFL, too, said last month that it had begun its own probe into the allegations against Watson.

With Nike and Beats By Dre out, Watson’s remaining partnerships include Rolex, H-E-B, and Reliant Energy. Expect those sponsors to drop the quarterback soon as well.